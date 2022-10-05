ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Debary, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Sanford, FL
Sanford, FL
Traffic
thenextmiami.com

Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test

Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Fdot#I 4 Us 17 92#Us 17 92 Truck
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
mynews13.com

FEMA sets up disaster assistance unit in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Before the doors to the Winter Springs Civic Center opened at 10 a.m. Friday, about a dozen people were already waiting outside to access the new FEMA Disaster Assistance Center. Shawneequa Brown was one of the first people through with the doors opened. What You...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Gazette

NTSB issues final accident report on Graham airplane crash

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include toxicology information. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final Aviation Accident Report for the plane crash that took the life of Ocala’s police chief Greg Graham on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Prior reports indicate Graham took off around 10:34...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday

Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy