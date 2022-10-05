Read full article on original website
Eloise Bleakley
2d ago
I’m an OSU FAN…HAVE Son who is Alumni, played in OSU Band for 4 years. Have a Granddaughter going there now. But I am an OU fan because I have Grandson, who attended, before going to another college & I have a Granddaughter who is a Graduate of OU. So being a PROUD OKIE. I will not disgrace our State Universities!
Reply
3
Related
937theeagle.com
Three Reasons Why Texas Tech Will Win at OSU; Three Reasons Tech Will Lose
This is a look into what we could see in the Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) game on Saturday afternoon. Three reasons the Red Raiders could win the game, and three reasons they could come up short. I’m a bad news first type of guy, so, as usual we’ll start with the reasons Tech could lose, first.
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech Football Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State
Heading into week six, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at 2:30pm. The Cowboys are the Red Raiders fifth straight ranked opponent and a team who opened the conference schedule with a 36-25 road win over the Baylor Bears last week. The Red Raiders are coming off a loss on the road at Kansas State and have yet to win on the road. The atmosphere on Saturday will be loud and tough for the Red Raiders and they will have to be consistent on offense and the defense will have to stop quarter back Spencer Sanders.
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
ocolly.com
Stilly Squirrels tells all
Just about everywhere you look on campus, you see squirrels. These furry friends are all over the place and students notice. One student in particular, Ashlee Torres, saw the animals as a social media opportunity. She decided to create an Instagram account, Stilly Squirrels, to showcase the creatures in various...
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
TheHorse.com
Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
oruoracle.com
ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’
Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
tulsatoday.com
Will Rogers School Principal: No Woke
Project Veritas today released undercover audio of Will Rogers High School Principal Nicolette Dennis begging staff not to record her addressing “anarchist” teacher Tyler Wrynn. A source recorded audio of Dennis asking not to be filmed and denying the fact there is a self-described “woke” educator working for...
Comments / 5