WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
big945.com
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WECT
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
The State Port Pilot
Midway Road detour begins Monday
Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls
Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WECT
Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed toward downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake, and even swimming across the Cape Fear...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer Thursday and Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures near or even a little north of 80 each afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
