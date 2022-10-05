Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
The Post and Courier
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
big945.com
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer Thursday and Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures near or even a little north of 80 each afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Caribbean
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Caribbean. This will not pose a threat to the Carolinas or United States. The official title is potential tropical cyclone thirteen but to avoid confusion, we will call it with terms we are more familiar with. Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia and eventually Hurricane Julia over the weekend.
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
First Alert Forecast: brief warming trend at home, activity in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. High pressure will extend a dry streak across the Cape Fear Region for many days - perfect if you have an outdoor project or trip to the pumpkin patch coming up! Temperatures will rise and fall with First Alert Forecast highs within a few degrees of 79 Thursday, 83 Friday, 76 Saturday, and 72 Sunday. Overnights should maintain a generally crisp, comfy, classically autumnal character through the period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area
In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic
ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
The State Port Pilot
Hurricane Ian: Southport sustains flooding, minor damage
Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday. City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect fall weekend on the way
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant fall weather settles in this weekend. A cold front will quietly move through the area overnight accompanied by a few clouds at times. The front will push off shore prior to daybreak on Saturday and usher in cooler and comfortable weather that lasts through the weekend.
Comments / 0