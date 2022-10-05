ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County

The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Caribbean. This will not pose a threat to the Carolinas or United States. The official title is potential tropical cyclone thirteen but to avoid confusion, we will call it with terms we are more familiar with. Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia and eventually Hurricane Julia over the weekend.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: brief warming trend at home, activity in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. High pressure will extend a dry streak across the Cape Fear Region for many days - perfect if you have an outdoor project or trip to the pumpkin patch coming up! Temperatures will rise and fall with First Alert Forecast highs within a few degrees of 79 Thursday, 83 Friday, 76 Saturday, and 72 Sunday. Overnights should maintain a generally crisp, comfy, classically autumnal character through the period.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area

In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach

Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Environment
myrtlebeachsc.com

Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic

ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Hurricane Ian: Southport sustains flooding, minor damage

Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday. City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect fall weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant fall weather settles in this weekend. A cold front will quietly move through the area overnight accompanied by a few clouds at times. The front will push off shore prior to daybreak on Saturday and usher in cooler and comfortable weather that lasts through the weekend.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

