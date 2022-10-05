ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Bluff, NC

Doris (Owens) Heustess

July 7, 1927 ~ October 7, 2022 (age 95) Doris Owens Heustess 95, of Clarkton passed on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home. She was born July 7, 1927 in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Major Owens and Nora Duncan Owens. Her husband, James Herman Heustess, Sr. preceded her in death. Also preceding are two sisters, Ruth Owens Lane and Linda Owens Leder; a brother, Mark Owens.
CLARKTON, NC
Ralph Daniel (“Dan”) Hester Jr.

December 3, 1945 ~ October 3, 2022 (age 76) Ralph Daniel Hester Jr., “Dan”, age 76, of Bladenboro went to his eternal home on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born in Robeson County on December 3, 1945 to the late Ralph Daniel Hester Sr. and Freda Bowen Hester McLamb.
BLADENBORO, NC
Melton Freeman

December 20, 1941 ~ October 6, 2022 (age 80) Melton Freeman 80, of the Buckhead community, Bolton passed on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington. He was born December 20, 1941 in Columbus County the son of the late John Latney Freeman and Addie Mae Freeman.
BOLTON, NC
Festival Shines Spotlight on GHW Center

Columbus Regional Healthcare (CRH), Novant Heath, and other organizations in Columbus County partnered together on Sept. 17 to bring residents the ‘Fall into Health Festival’ at the George Henry White Memorial Center near Farmers Union. The day included food, health information, and a wide range of screenings. Participants...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Fair Bluff, NC
Rogers Sworn in as Interim Sheriff

Interim Sheriff William “Bill” Rogers was sworn in this morning at 7 a.m., along with deputies and Animal Protective Services staff. Rogers was appointed to the temporary post by the County Commissioners Wednesday. He retired from the State Highway Patrol just this past Friday. The Evergreen resident and...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Jenessia Hayes

Jenessia Hayes 66 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on October 05, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
CHADBOURN, NC
Brenda Jones Seltzer

Brenda Seltzer, 73, passed away October 6, 2022, in Whiteville, NC. She was born in Columbus County, NC, January 26, 1949, to Willie and Marth Conner Jones, who have preceded her in death. At the time of her birth, her parents were farm hands working for the Vincent family raising...
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Good News for Oct. 7

The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful this weekend in Columbus. Many folks are hitting the fishing hole over the next couple of days, but you could also head over to Hallsboro to run through a maze, or maybe greet some cyclists who have stopped by our neck of the woods after a weeklong trip.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Fall Calendar Full For Whiteville

Cooler temperatures will bring more than just fall leaves to Whiteville in coming months. The city’s calendar is full of events leading up to the holiday season. This weekend Cycle NC will be coming to town to kick off one of many shindigs planned, and area businesses are giving people something to talk about.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw

More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Threat Leads to More Security at WCHS

Additional deputies were put in place at West Columbus High School at Cerro Gordo today after an alleged threat of a mass shooting. The sheriff’s office reported that someone made the threat Wednesday. The CCSO reported that there was a threat to “shoot up” the school. The threat was sent to the sheriff’s office by a person who received it via Instagram.
CERRO GORDO, NC
Bolton Man Arrested Again for Drugs

It was déjà vu for a Bolton man Tuesday. Paul Wallace Young, 46, of Bolton was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for the second time in less than two weeks. Arrest reports show he was charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000. Young gave his address as 204 Spearman Rd., Bolton.
BOLTON, NC

