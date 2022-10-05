ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

This Is Illinois Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHHYy_0iN5lzWk00
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location off of the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near a lot of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability , the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Illinois is the Anderson Japanese Gardens. You can find this attraction in Rockford located on 12 acres of land. If you wish to explore these gardens, you must reserve a spot online.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in Illinois :

"Away from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, peace and tranquility await at the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, IL. Spread across 12 acres, it’s easy to find a quiet place to take in the stunning water features and landscaping. To properly control the crowds, the gardens are requiring non-members to reserve their spots with timed-entry reservations. Don’t miss the guided tour of two of Illinois’ hidden architectural gems: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laurent House and the Anderson Japanese Gardens’ 16th century Guest House."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
97ZOK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois GDP hits $1 trillion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s annual GDP has reached $1 trillion dollars. In a new report published by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Labor and Employment Relations, Illinois joins California, New York, Texas and Florida as the fifth state to have an economy producing $1 trillion in Gross Domestic Product. While many Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#A Quiet Place#Tourist Destinations#Travel Destinations
Q985

These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Travel
1520 The Ticket

The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois

Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You

Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
GALENA, IL
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois restaurants continue to struggle

A new report shows that small businesses across the country have improved since the pandemic. However, Illinois restaurants are still lagging. The survey was conducted by Alignable and showed that 36% of restaurants in the nation have difficulty paying their rent. In addition, Illinois small businesses are tied for the highest delinquency rate at 39%.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy