Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location off of the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near a lot of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability , the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Wisconsin is Schoolhouse Beach. You can find this attraction in Washington Island. This beach is very unique to most for the fact that it does not have sand, rather limestone pebbles to make up the shore.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in all of Wisconsin :

"If you love the beach but hate sand getting everywhere, Schoolhouse Beach in Washington Island, WI is the place for you. It’s one of only five beaches in the world that has limestone pebbles instead of sand. The pebbles are actually geological formations that have been worn down over thousands of years via glacier polishing, so taking a souvenir stone is strictly prohibited. Wear your water shoes and enjoy the crystal clear water!"

Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
Q985

This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
MARIBEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
