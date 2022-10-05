We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dorie Greenspan’s baked goods have never let me down. I turn to Dorie’s Cookies every holiday season, wax poetic about her double ginger cookies to anyone who will listen, and am still thinking about this apple galette from Thanksgiving. So when I saw she had a pumpkin muffin recipe in her book Baking: From My Home to Yours, I couldn’t wait to include it as part of our celebrity recipe showdown.

