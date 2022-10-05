Read full article on original website
The best Android phones in 2022
In the market for a non-Apple phone? Here are the best Android phones in the UK right now.
Phone Arena
Where is the Pixel foldable?
Android strikes back. Today, Google announced a plethora of new devices at its hardware event. Alongside the much-anticipated. Pixel 7 Pro, the American tech giant unveiled its first ever wearable (the. Pixel Watch) and tablet (the. Pixel Tablet). There is, however, one notable device that did not make an appearance....
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: Google Pixel, Surface Pro 8, Amazon Kindle, and more
It's time for another mid-week Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low on Google's Pixel 6a smartphone. Priced $100 less than its original selling price, the $349 Pixel 6a delivers flagship performance in an already value-stuffed package. Using the same SoC as the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a roared through benchmarks in our testing and offered the same competent photography we've come to expect from Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 is set to be announced tomorrow, but that device will likely cost more than double the 6a's current price, and the 7a is a bit farther off, with the line typically launched in spring.
Phone Arena
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
We've already informed you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both carry the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And for the moment, Google also said that there is nothing to say about it possibly sharing this with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google did say that this implementation of facial recognition will lean on the Tensor 2 chipset and "advanced machine learning models" to make Face Unlock work.
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Phone Arena
Google hopes to double Pixel sales in 2023
According to the Nikkei Asia Review, Google is asking its supply chain to deliver 8 million units of the just announced Pixel 7 line. It is also asking suppliers to prepare four million units of a budget Pixel phone that would be released early next year as it seeks to double sales of its smartphones in 2023. Pre-orders for the new handsets, priced at $599 and up for the Pixel 7 and $899 and up for the Pixel 7 Pro, start today with the phones being released next week.
Phone Arena
Google is putting privacy at the forefront with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
When you think about privacy, Google is typically not the company that comes to mind. For quite some time, Apple has been the champion of protecting users’ data. But could this change in the future?. Google is making a big step in that direction. Today the company announced the...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Watch: initial impressions
Well, it's here folks! Technically, not yet, but we do have all the data on the new Google Pixel Watch. Scratch that — the first Pixel Watch ever! Google has just announced the wearable alongside its new Pixel 7 phones. So, what's it all about? The Pixel phones try...
Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that […]
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus delivers an immersive 6.7-inch display and extra-long battery life in a refreshingly lightweight design. But we’d like to see a telephoto zoom, 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7a: what to expect and what we want to see
Now that Google has announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, it’s likely only a matter of time before the company unveils its affordable alternative to those phones – the Google Pixel 7a. Nothing has officially been confirmed about this handset just yet, but it’s likely coming...
Phone Arena
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
This is a public service announcement! Check your drawers for any Samsung (or different brand) phones that aren't in use, as they are a potential fire hazard!. In case you follow the smartphone industry, particularly on YouTube and Twitter, you'd know that there have been recent reports of Samsung phones that are … "blowing up", or at least about to. Of course, to most, that'd probably bring immediate Galaxy Note 7 flashbacks - we all remember when Samsung's 2016 flagship phone became the subject of universal entry checks, jokes, and legitimate fires.
Phone Arena
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally made their debut on stage at Google’s October event, and like many other flagship phones nowadays, neither of them comes with an included charger in the box. The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their...
TechCrunch
Here are all new camera feature coming to the Pixel 7
With these new flagship phones, Google is adding a bunch of photo and video features to the mix. Here’s a summary of all the new features included in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The company said that the new Tensor G2 cameras on the new Pixel...
Gizmodo
Everything Google Announced at Its Made by Google Pixel Event
Google has officially revealed its new Pixel lineup for the year. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two new Android smartphones with updated cameras and a ton of Google smarts. Google also finally announced official details for the long-awaited, overly-leaked Pixel Watch. All three devices will be on sale Oct. 13, with pre-orders open now.
CNBC
Google launches three new Pixel series devices, including first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google debuted its latest Pixel series devices during a live Oct. 6 event. Featured in the announcement were updated Google phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with a first ever Google watch, the Pixel Watch.
Phone Arena
Android 13 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for those with a Pixel 4a or newer model
Google has released Android 13 QPR1 beta 2 for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. This is the beta version of the upcoming December Quarterly Feature Drop. The update, build number T1B2.220916.004, includes the October security update. Google...
Consumer Reports.org
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review
Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
Phone Arena
Google's genius tablet move: Making a not-iPad, challenging not-Apple
During the recent Google Pixel 7 event, the company finally shed some light on its upcoming Pixel Tablet, and surprisingly – it's not going to be an iPad competitor at all. Google is being pretty clever with it, aiming for a completely different market, completely different users, and to challenge a very unexpected foe of a company.
