Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
How to Best Harvest Fest
Prepare your palate for the delicious experience of the sixth annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 13-16, 2022. The weekend of epicurean excellence merges refined wines and culinary creations to taste the finer things in life. The weekend encompasses intimate wine dinners hosted in restaurants and private homes...
Grammy-winning Nashville songwriters join Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for November concert
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In sponsorship with Foo Foo Fest, the University of West Florida and The Frank Brown Foundation for Music will present Music City Hit Makers: The Songs, Their Stories, a Symphony at Saenger Theater on November 8. The show will feature three hit Nashville songwriters, Jon Nite, River Rutherford and Brett James, […]
Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
Destin Seafood Festival is back, what you need to know
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers and city leaders are anticipating large crowds for the return of the Destin Seafood Festival from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. Following a two-year hiatus, the event is back for the 44th annual Seafood Festival on the Destin Harbor. “For our planning as well as the Community, it’s been nothing […]
City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO. October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version. Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com. Email from the website with any question.
Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday
After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
Choosing the Right Neighborhood for Your Family
If you are looking for a new home in Pensacola, you will need to decide whether your new neighborhood will suit your lifestyle. Where we choose to live is just as important as choosing a home. The physical location home plays a crucial role in making a happy home. It’s important to realize that buying a home is like buying a part of your neighborhood.
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
Historic event honoring the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 in Fort Walton Beach
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join as they honor the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 beginning at 5:30pm. At this historical event, all eleven surviving Horse Soldiers will reunite for the first time at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9
On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
Weird Al brings his silly songbook, and accordion, to Pensacola Sunday
This weekend the Saenger Theater in Pensacola plays host to one of the music world’s biggest names, and he’s in it just for the laughs. Here's a look back at his 2020 interview ahead of his Pensacon appearance. Young Alfred Yankovic had his first accordion lesson at age...
Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival
Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
