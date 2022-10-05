ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Most Popular Halloween Candy

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2aqv_0iN5hicn00
Photo: Getty Images

It is spooky season and Halloween is just around the corner. Nothing helps ring in the holiday quite like a sweet treat that is almost impossible to enjoy in small quantities. Though Halloween candy is particularly popular among children who participate in trick-or-treating, the classic staples that come to stores every October are loved by all. From jack-o-lantern shaped Reese’s to classic candy corn, each state has their preference. The most popular Halloween candy in your state might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by candystore.com , the most popular Halloween candy in California are Reeses Cups.

This is what candystore.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular halloween candy in the entire state:

"According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year! That's a new all time high. We are back baby! We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That's why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions. Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween. And we present it to you in the above futuristic interactive map of the most popular Halloween candy."

Comments / 0

Related
lafamilytravel.com

9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!

October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Corn#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business
Parade

Martha Stewart Launches Spooky Candle Just in Time for Halloween

Martha Stewart is cornering another market with her new collaboration with the canned water brand Liquid Death, and it's come just in time for Spooky Season. Introducing the Dismembered Moments Luxury Candle: a creepy black candle with a red wick in the shape of a dismembered hand—protruding radius, ulna and all—clutching a can of Liquid Death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
TRAVEL
KDKA News Radio

Mom warns Hocus Pocus 2 will 'unleash hell on your kids'

A mom in Texas is warning parents not to let their children watch the new Disney movie "Hocus Pocus 2," saying they will "unleash hell" on their kids. Jamie Gooch, 33, went viral on social media after encouraging mothers to be the "gatekeepers" of their homes and monitor what their children watch on TV. That includes the PG-rated sequel to the Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus."
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Mad Hatter Teacup Mug at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Alice in Wonderland” Mad Hatter teacup mug is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in China Closet. Mad Hatter Teacup – $27.99. This stoneware teacup is topped with a domed lid...
TRAVEL
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy