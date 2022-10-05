ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Halloween Candy

By Logan DeLoye
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371LLj_0iN5dAEj00
Photo: Getty Images

It is spooky season and Halloween is just around the corner. Nothing helps ring in the holiday quite like a sweet treat that is almost impossible to enjoy in small quantities. Though Halloween candy is particularly popular among children who participate in trick-or-treating, the classic staples that come to stores every October are loved by all. From jack-o-lantern shaped Reese’s to classic candy corn, each state has their preference. The most popular Halloween candy in your state might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by candystore.com , the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota are Hot Tamales.

This is what candystore.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular halloween candy in the entire state :

"According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year! That's a new all time high. We are back baby! We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That's why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions. Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween. And we present it to you in the above futuristic interactive map of the most popular Halloween candy."

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota

While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staples, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mashed

Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back

There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Corn#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business
SPY

Vegan Halloween Candy? You Might Be Surprised How Many Popular Brands Meet This Criteria

There’s no doubt that one of the best things about Halloween is getting to indulge in all of the best Halloween candy. Whether trick-or-treating in one of the best Halloween costumes, throwing a Halloween party or just enjoying the often unique, season-specific flavors which appear at this time of year, free candy is not to be missed. However, is there a place in Halloween for vegan Halloween candy? As a kid, you may have encountered that house on the block that handed out toothbrushes and dental floss instead of Snickers and Ring Pops. And when we say vegan Halloween candy, you...
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Heinz Tomato Blood Returns for Halloween

It's almost Halloween which means all things spooky are back among us and on Tuesday, Heinz announced the return of another scary seasonal favorite: Tomato Blood Ketchup. The fan-favorite limited-edition packaging for Heinz Ketchup is back this year just in time for Halloween so spooky season fans can make even mealtime a scary good time.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
buckinghamshirelive.com

Krispy Kreme launches special range of spooky Halloween treats

The best bit about Halloween is all the delicious chocolates and sweets. Krispy Kreme is no exception to this with its 'Krispy Skreme' range returning this year. While we are all trying to make our money go further, the occasional treat is well deserved. Who can pass up the 'eerie-sistable' calling of a doughnut or two when they look so tasty?
RESTAURANTS
Detroit News

Aldi recalls falafel after 11 in Michigan sickened

Aldi is recalling two types of falafel after the products were linked to an E. coli outbreak that sickened 11 people in Michigan and nine others across the United States, federal officials announced Friday. The company is recalling Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel as well as Earth Grown Vegan Garlic...
MICHIGAN STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
599
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy