worcestermag.com
Party like it's Halloween, and the 1920s, at The Haunted Speakeasy
There is a scene in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie "The Shining" with ghosts from a party in the Roaring '20s that has always haunted Worcester singer, comedian and event producer Niki Luparelli. So much so that she created a famous party of her own, The Haunted Speakeasy, which will...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
worcestermag.com
First Historic New England Summit Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall
WORCESTER — Historic New England is convening a major multidisciplinary conference that will include 60 speakers Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall. The first Historic New England Summit will bring together "professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, thought leaders, students, and individuals interested in preservation issues to explore how 21st-century challenges and opportunities are being collectively addressed to create livable, resilient communities," according to an announcement.
Shoebert is back! Sort of.
One Twitter user likened the seal's return to the North Shore to the plot of a Disney movie. Celebrity seal Shoebert, who captured hearts after spending some time in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, is back on the North Shore. The gray seal turned himself in to Beverly police...
worcestermag.com
'Moving' experience: Poet laureate inspires Worcester students
WORCESTER — It was an unforgettable experience for Solei Banks. Banks put her hand over her heart when she said listening to the poetry of Juan Matos was “moving.”. Banks was one of dozens of students at Burncoat Middle School who piled into the school’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon to experience Matos’s passion for poetry.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers
More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
A 3-story observatory will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023
The skyscraper's new observation deck will feature an outdoor viewing area, a cocktail lounge, and immersive exhibits. View Boston, a brand-new three-story observation deck, will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023. Set on the 50th, 51st, and 52nd floors of the Pru, View Boston will offer 360-degree views of...
outdoors.org
Buffumville Lake in Oxford MA
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Created as part of a flood control project, Lake Buffum is a long narrow lake with an undeveloped forested shoreline. Very scenic. The circuit of the lake is about four miles. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
