Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing
Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
FTX, Visa Expand Global Partnership
West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as “FTX”), and Visa, which claims to be a world leader in digital payments, announced “a long-term global partnership.”. As a part of the alliance, FTX will...
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
First Belgian Platform, Spreds, Approved to Pursue Pan-European Investment Crowdfunding
Spreds has become the first investment crowdfunding platform in Belgium to be approved under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation] to provide pan-European crowdfunding. Spreds, founded in 2011, is authorised by the Belgian financial regulator FSMA. In late 2021, the European Union approved new pan-European crowdfunding rules that allow issuers...
BNPL Fintech Storepay Announces LBank Exchange Listing
Storepay, which claims to be the first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financial tech service provider in Mongolia that allows customers to make payments over time without extra fees, has announced the listing of its token, SPC, on LBank. With over 400,000 registered users, two thousand merchants, and over 220,000...
RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca
RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
Hamilton Lane, Securitize to Tokenize Funds, Expanding Access to Private Markets
Securitize, a digital asset securities firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), a global private markets investment firm, announced a partnership “to expand investor access to Hamilton Lane’s funds through tokenization.”. Through this partnership, qualified U.S.-based investors will be “able to more easily access three distinct Hamilton Lane funds,...
Mozzeno, a Belgian Peer to Peer Lender, Reports Topping €100 Million in Loans
Mozzeno, a peer-to-peer lending platform based in Belgium, has surpassed €100 million in individual loans, according to a blog post. Mozzeno raised €465,000 in pre-seed funding in 2016 and went on to originate its first loan the following year. Mozzeno celebrated its 5-year anniversary in February of 2022.
Singapore: MAS Introduces ESG Impact Hub to Support Growth of ESG Ecosystem
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched the ESG Impact Hub to spur co-location and collaboration “between Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Fintech startups and solution providers, financial institutions and real economy stakeholders.”. The Hub will also “anchor industry-driven sustainability initiatives such the Point Carbon Zero Program and KPMG’s...
Insurtech bolttech Acquires Majority Shareholding in Axle Asia
Bolttech, the Singapore-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, “an established insurance broker in Indonesia.”. Axle Asia will “become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded.”. The addition of Axle Asia will “accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s...
CME Group Appoints Heads for Equity Index, Crypto Businesses
CME Group, the derivatives marketplace, announced the appointment of two new global heads for its Equity Index and Cryptocurrency businesses “to continue driving product innovation and supporting long-term growth.”. Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products, will oversee the company’s Equity Index product portfolio, while Giovanni Vicioso, Global...
Rapid Finance Acquires Digital Lending Tech Provider, Thrive
Rapid Finance, which claims to be a market leader in helping small businesses find sustainable and customized financing solutions through a fast and simple application process, announced its acquisition of digital lending platform provider, Thrive, at American Banker’s Small Business Banking conference. As part of Rapid Finance’s recent corporate...
SEC Small Business Capital Formation Committee to Hold Meeting on IPOs, Entrepreneurship Hubs
As initial public offerings (IPO) sink due to a one-two punch of a challenging market and the never-ending onslaught of additional regulations foisted upon issuers, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss IPOs as well as entrepreneurship hubs. The Committee will first address...
ZenLedger, BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments
ZenLedger, which claims to be the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, which is one of the largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger “to...
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Appoints Mark Carr as MD, Chief Enterprise Architect
Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Carr has “joined the Group as Managing Director and Chief Enterprise Architect.”. In his new role, Mr. Carr will “help ensure HKEX’s vision to build the Marketplace of the Future is fully reflected in its groupwide technological and digital roadmap.”
Tokeny Partners with Assetera, a Regulated Digital Asset Exchange to Boost Liquidity of Security Tokens
Security token platform Tokeny has announced a partnership with Assetera, a regulated digital asset exchange. Tokeny is the leading digital securities platform in Europe that provides the ecosystem for issuers to leverage blockchain technology. Assetera is licensed and supervised by the Austrian FMA to provide digital securities and other digital...
Visa, TD Are Streamlining Cross-Border Money Movement for Businesses
Visa Canada and TD Securities announced an innovative collaboration as TD becomes the first Canadian financial institution “to join Visa B2B Connect, a cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments network, enabling account to account, international payments quickly, securely, and with predictability.”. According to Visa (NYSE: V) research, cross-border money movement “represents...
abrdn plc, a Global Investment Firm with £508 Billion in Assets, Joins Hedera’s Governing Counci
Abrdn plc, a global investment company based in Scotland that reports £508 billion in assets and 5000 employees, has joined the Hedera Governing Council. According to Hedera, abrdn will move to make Hedera the technology of choice for investment fund tokenization. In a company statement, it was explained that...
Wealth Management: Merrill Advisor Match Transforms How Investors Find Financial Advisors
Merrill Wealth Management launched Merrill Advisor Match, a research-based, digital platform that “connects people seeking financial advice with a Merrill financial advisor who best fits their preferences and needs.”. Data shows there is “a need for a modern approach for finding an advisor.” A third of affluent Americans “are...
