ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Baldwin reaches settlement with Hutchins estate

By Devan Markham
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWpTa_0iN5Yk4600

( NewsNation ) — The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the “Rust” movie set last year, and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others.

Rust Movie Productions announced the settlement of the civil case Wednesday morning.

As part of the settlement, Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, will take on an executive producer role for the film, which will continue filming in January 2023 with the original cast.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust , including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust , which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

MAtthew hutchins

Baldwin’s attorney also provided a statement, stating that everyone involved has “maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son.”

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set on Oct. 21, 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after he was told it was a “cold” weapon. Director Joel Souza was also wounded when the Colt .45-caliber revolver went off.

Souza said that in his own attempt to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film would only make sense if Halyna Hutchins’ family was involved. He also said he is pleased that they will now be able to complete the work he and the cinematographer started.

Lawyer: Baldwin’s Cuomo interview ‘can create problems’

Halyna Hutchins’ family filed the wrongful death lawsuit back in February. But in August, New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.

Baldwin spoke about the incident with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on his podcast.

“The man who is the principal safety officer of the set of the film declared the gun was safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin said. “The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage ‘This is a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that, if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked? The point is we were told everything was cool and you can relax and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCokZ_0iN5Yk4600
    Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYpWt_0iN5Yk4600
    This photo provided by Jack Caswell shows director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Archenemy” on Dec. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Jack Caswell via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257rKH_0iN5Yk4600
    This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Archenemy” in January 2020 in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Adam Egypt Mortimer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbDOj_0iN5Yk4600
    This aerial photo shows a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Tv9p_0iN5Yk4600
    The Bonanza Creek Film Ranch is seen in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • The Bonanza Creek Film Ranch is seen in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPATK_0iN5Yk4600
    Private security stand at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

The shooting death was a reminder of the dangers that can be present on film sets, which have resulted in deaths in the past . Most notably, actor Brandon Lee died in 1993 after he was shot on the set of “The Crow” when a makeshift bullet was mistakenly left in a gun.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on “Fist City”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Alec Baldwin
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Photography#Rust Movie Productions
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy