Indianapolis, IN

Along with concussion, Colts' Shaq Leonard dealing with broken nose

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion as a result of his collision with Zaire Franklin.

The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker also suffered a broken nose when Franklin’s helmet slammed into his facemask during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The multiple injuries could extend Leonard’s recovery. He naturally has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at Denver.

It’s possible the combination of the concussion and broken nose could convince the team to place Leonard on the injured reserve list, which would force him to miss four games. He missed the first three games of the season while recovering from back surgery in June.

“I think we’d have to evaluate how this thing works out with his nose and look at the whole concussion thing because you’ve got those two things going on,’’ Frank Reich said Tuesday. “We’ve got to wait until this swelling goes down, take a closer look at what’s really going on in there and how significant is it because it was obviously a pretty significant blow.’’

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1ygj_0iN5YWeo00
    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) gets injured during a touchdown catch by Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIkDA_0iN5YWeo00
    Athletic trainers look at injured Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) on the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiLeq_0iN5YWeo00
    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is helped off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gE1Ws_0iN5YWeo00
    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) walks to the locker after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vY8Re_0iN5YWeo00
    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) walks to the locker after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Franklin said he “threw everything I had in it, and I missed my target a little bit’’ as he and Leonard converged on Titans’ tight end Chig Okonkwo near the goal line. As Okonkwo was making the catch on an 8-yard touchdown, Franklin hit Leonard, and Leonard remained on the turf for several minutes. His facemask had been damaged and his nose broken. He bled profusely as a trainer helped him to the locker room.

“I do feel terrible I was the one that hit him,’’ Franklin said.

Ankle injury snaps Jonathan Taylor’s ‘streak’

Reich has been in constant contact with Leonard.

“In one respect, I just love this guy,’’ he said. “He’s the heart and soul of who we are. I feel terrible for him. We worked so hard to get back; it means so much to him. The team’s success means so much to him.

“That’s what I’ve come to appreciate more and more that he’s been here. It’s not just about Shaq, the All-Pro, greatest linebacker, takeaway machine. It’s about the team. So from that regard, probably more than anything, I know he’s frustrated because he wants to be out there to help the team.

“Hopefully he can get healthy fast.’’

In 2019, Leonard sustained a concussion in week 2 against Tennessee and missed the next three games. He actually had a fourth week to recover since the Colts’ bye week came after week 5.

