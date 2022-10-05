The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Rihanna On Performing At Halftime of the Big Game

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Rihanna On Performing At Halftime of the Big Game

TMZ caught up with Rihanna to ask her how she feels about her upcoming performance during the Big Game

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/04/rihanna-super-bowl-halftime-show-performance-guest/



Yesterday was Divorce Central starting with Tom Brady and his wife. It appears both of them have each hired divorce attorney’s

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to let fans know that she and her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict have filed for divorce.

In the post she says, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support.”

According to legal documents, Tia is the one who filed, citing irreconcilable differences, and asked the judge “for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either … and notes the couple has a prenup.”

Tia and Cory share two children together, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo.

And the third divorce filing went to singer Miguel as it appears his marriage is no longer a sure thing. If this sounds familiar that’s because this is not the first time the couple have gone down this road. They have been together for 17 years and married for 3



Niecy Nash on Her Marriage to Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash was on the Tamron Hall Show when she shared a conversation she had with her daughter

Start My daughter was like how do you identify…..end than I was before this

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CjSpXt9pIyw/