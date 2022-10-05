Read full article on original website
GCMS football loses 60-14 to Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team lost 60-14 to Tri-Valley on Friday. With the loss, the Falcons fell to 3-4. Aiden Sancken scored both of GCMS’s touchdowns as tallied one on a 64-yard run with 10:15 left in the second quarter and another on a 12-yard run with 5:20 remaining in the quarter.
PBL seventh-grade girls basketball to Fisher
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 23-17 to Fisher on Thursday. Tessa Boehme had seven points for PBL while Neveah Harding had four points and Morgan Goss, Ellie Dirks and Mackenzie Garrelts each had two points. Fisher 23, PBL 17. PBL 0 7 4 6 —...
PBL football loses 41-26 to Monticello to fall to 5-2
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team lost its second game in a row as a 34-12 fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 41-26 loss to Monticello. “We tried to fight back. It was just too late,” Pritchard said. “We’ve just got to pay better early.”. Monticello...
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 9-0 over Blue Ridge in record-setting regular-season finale
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s regular-season finale was a record-setting one. The Bunnies’ first goal in a 9-0 victory Wednesday over Blue Ridge was scored by Chase Minion with 34:52 left in the first half. Seth Kollross was credited with an assist on the goal.
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
Danville man killed in crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
State Police Report Both Drivers in Oakwood Accident from Danville; One Fatality
The Illinois State Police are reporting that both victims in Wednesday’s accident on U S 150 in Oakwood were from Danville. A 68-year-old man has died from his injuries, but the name has not been released pending notification of relatives. The 35-year-old man who survived the accident, driving the second vehicle, is reported to be 35-year-old Michael A Palmer from Danville. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
Score big at Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale
Champaign Jewelers is a full service jewelry store specializing in Bridal and Wedding Jewelry and Custom Jewelry Design. Our favorite thing is helping people find the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate all of life’s special occasions… Or random happy Tuesday! We love to nerd out over amazing diamonds and gemstones and are happy to educate everyone on what they are buying and the differences between diamonds (both natural and lab grown) and gemstones. We are celebrating a big move! In January 2023, we will be relocating from our current location at 2223 S. Neil Street to a larger new store at Village at the Crossing (Windsor and Duncan).
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
ISU fraternity members expelled from chapter over slurs
The Illinois State University fraternity involved in discriminatory vandalism has expelled some of its members, who recently painted anti-LGBTQ slurs on the houses of other Greek organizations. In a statement released by the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Upsilon Upsilon Chapter called the acts '"disgusting and horrible.'" "Internal action against...
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
Pastor Steve Jones: A Fear of Commitment
Although I can’t know for sure, I suspect that many of you have never read “Pilgrims Progress” by English Puritan pastor John Bunyan. Of all the books ever published in the English language, this one ranks second in sales behind the Bible. This 17th century classic was written over a period of years while John Bunyan was languishing in prison for the “crime” of preaching the Word of God. The book is a Christian allegory which depicts the trials and temptations of the Christian life. In the narrative, we follow the protagonist, Christian, as he initially goes from non-belief to believing in Jesus Christ for salvation. We then follow him through the joys and trials of life until his death and then on to the Celestial City. Along the way he meets a number of interesting characters which we learn—by their respective names—what they’re like and how they’ll either help or hinder Christian on his journey. Early in the first part of the book, Christian is told by Mr. Good-will that he must stay on the narrow road. Interestingly, Christian realizes how easy it would be to get confused; to stray off of the narrow road and follow the wide road—at least for a time. Mr. Good-will encourages him to go to the Interpreter’s house and he would be shown “excellent things” to help him on his journey. In the allegory, Interpreter represents ministers of the gospel and the house of Interpreter is the local Church.
