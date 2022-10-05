Although I can’t know for sure, I suspect that many of you have never read “Pilgrims Progress” by English Puritan pastor John Bunyan. Of all the books ever published in the English language, this one ranks second in sales behind the Bible. This 17th century classic was written over a period of years while John Bunyan was languishing in prison for the “crime” of preaching the Word of God. The book is a Christian allegory which depicts the trials and temptations of the Christian life. In the narrative, we follow the protagonist, Christian, as he initially goes from non-belief to believing in Jesus Christ for salvation. We then follow him through the joys and trials of life until his death and then on to the Celestial City. Along the way he meets a number of interesting characters which we learn—by their respective names—what they’re like and how they’ll either help or hinder Christian on his journey. Early in the first part of the book, Christian is told by Mr. Good-will that he must stay on the narrow road. Interestingly, Christian realizes how easy it would be to get confused; to stray off of the narrow road and follow the wide road—at least for a time. Mr. Good-will encourages him to go to the Interpreter’s house and he would be shown “excellent things” to help him on his journey. In the allegory, Interpreter represents ministers of the gospel and the house of Interpreter is the local Church.

PAXTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO