“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”

