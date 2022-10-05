Read full article on original website
Jared Leto will star as Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic
The prolific German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — who helmed Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, and who was considered one of the last great couturers prior to his death in 2019 – is having a big month. Not only has it just been announced that he will be the subject of the next Met Gala theme, but now it seems a movie about his life is in the works too, produced by and starring Jared Leto.
Fashion dives into its toybox for SS23
No one’s too old for a teddy in times like these. With the world looking as bleak as it currently does, the appeal of embracing the cuddly, cute or fantastic is obvious. It offers a much-needed balm. Snuggling up with your furry friends, watching your favourite (queer) cartoons, living out your hot-girl fantasy as a real-life Barbie… whatever it is that gets you through trying times, you’ll find it referenced on the SS23 runways, where across fashion month designers have been dusting off their favourite toys and embracing their inner child.
The story of Angel Ortiz, Keith Haring's overlooked collaborator
In 1978, when Angel Ortiz was just 10 years old, he joined his local Boys' Club of New York (BCNY) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. In the Club, which provides out-of-school care and teaching programmes, Angel made some friends with boys who were a few years older. A few of...
Gareth.T Ushers In an Era of Hong Kong R&B and Pop
As anthems for the growing pains of Gen Z, an air of vulnerability comes through in Gareth.T’s soft melodies, a style that can be traced all the way back to when he was in primary school. That’s when he started playing piano and violin, “like normal Asian kids would,” he told VICE over a video call from Hong Kong.
Photographer Jack Davison finds light in the darkness
“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”
