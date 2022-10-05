Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'
The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Family Album With 2 Kids Before Divorce: Sweet Selfies and More
A family unit. Prior to filing divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in October 2022, Tia Mowry frequently shared snaps of her family of four. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote via Instagram in October 2022 alongside a photo of her and her husband of 14 years. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”
Million-dollar babies: Hilary Swank reveals she is pregnant with twins
'This is something that I've been wanting for a long time,' Hilary Swank said while announcing she's pregnant with twins on 'Good Morning America.'
90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!. The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September. The yoga maven...
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
'Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh is engaged
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married. The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon. Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
SheKnows
Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]
In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
seventeen.com
King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style
Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
EW.com
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
How the Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Is Bracing for Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Season 19
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Cast on Filming Without Ellen Pompeo. There's a changing of the guard underway at Grey Sloan. As Grey's Anatomy prepares to enter his 19th season, premiering Oct. 6 on ABC, the beloved medical drama is getting a bit of a facelift. Not only are a crop of new cast members joining the show, Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show's inception in 2005, announced she would only be appearing in a "limited capacity."
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
