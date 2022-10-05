ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'

The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
Us Weekly

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Family Album With 2 Kids Before Divorce: Sweet Selfies and More

A family unit. Prior to filing divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in October 2022, Tia Mowry frequently shared snaps of her family of four. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote via Instagram in October 2022 alongside a photo of her and her husband of 14 years. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!. The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
SheKnows

There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye

As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh is engaged

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married. The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon. Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.
SheKnows

Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]

In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
seventeen.com

King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style

Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
EW.com

Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
E! News

How the Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Is Bracing for Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Season 19

Watch: Grey's Anatomy Cast on Filming Without Ellen Pompeo. There's a changing of the guard underway at Grey Sloan. As Grey's Anatomy prepares to enter his 19th season, premiering Oct. 6 on ABC, the beloved medical drama is getting a bit of a facelift. Not only are a crop of new cast members joining the show, Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show's inception in 2005, announced she would only be appearing in a "limited capacity."
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
