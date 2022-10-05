Is Jamie Lee Curtis Officially Done With Halloween After Ends? Here’s Her Honest Thoughts

The horror genre has been thriving for years, with the current renaissance inspiring studios to bring back some of the best horror movies via new sequels. This was partly due to the wild success of the 2018 Halloween movie, which was expanded into a full-blown trilogy from filmmaker David Gordon Green. But threequel Halloween Ends is expected to be Curtis’ final performance as Laurie Strode but is she officially done with the slasher property? Here’s her honest thoughts.



Halloween Ends has been one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming horror movies ahead of its release, and we’re just a few weeks away from seeing Laurie’s final battle with Michael Myers in theaters and streaming on Peacock . Jamie Lee Curtis was recently asked by SFX if she’s actually done with the property forever, where she got honest about the way her slasher career has surprised her over the years. As the True Lies icon put it,



The last thing I thought five years ago that I would be doing would be a Halloween movie. And here I am, [laughs], having now completed three of them with a fantastic creative group of people. That has not only been satisfying for me personally and creatively, but it has launched me creatively into a whole other world. I have a creative life now, because of the Halloween movie, and the success. I now have a partnership with Jason Blum at Blumhouse, I have a production company, I’ve written a horror film that I will direct, I am producing television series, I am buying books. All of that was the last thing I thought I would be doing five years ago. So to say never is stupid.

She’s got a point. Jamie Lee Curtis has seemingly said goodbye to Laurie Strode a few times throughout her career. Halloween II wrapped up her original story, while H20 and Resurrections provided another ending for Laurie. Halloween Ends is the “final reckoning” between her character and The Shape, but maybe we could see her pop up sometime again in the future. Fingers crossed.



Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments are sure to excite the generations of Halloween fans out there, who can’t imagine the franchise continuing without her portrayal of Laurie Strode. While the Freaky Friday actress has been feeling the emotions of possibly saying goodbye to her signature character, she’s not completely ruling out the possibility of another appearance. Because as she put it, she never expected to be back for the last trilogy.



One doesn’t have a massively successful career like Jamie Lee Curtis’ by limiting oneself. And as she explained, her return as Laurie Strode in Blumhouse’s 2018 Halloween movie helped to start a new phase of her professional life. Now she’s got partnerships with the studio and her own production. What’s more, Curtis has taken on awesome roles in projects like Knives Out , Everything Everywhere All At Once , and the upcoming Borderlands movie . As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer for Halloween Ends below.

The contents of Halloween Ends are largely being kept under wraps, which should help make for a thrilling moviegoing experience for audiences. The four-year time jump will have a great impact on Laurie Strode, who will seemingly let go of her obsession with Michael. Which should add to the stakes when he returns for more victims.



