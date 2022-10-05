BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Blanchester 4-1 Thursday in the season finale for WHS on the Blanchester courts. “Every single one of these girls started playing tennis in August,” coach Steve Reed said. “They have grown so much in that time and are really starting to develop as tennis players. It will be incredible to see how they do next year with a full year of experience.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO