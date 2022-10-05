Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 routThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13
WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse. But then things turned around. The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order. The...
Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22
WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS. The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. The teams have split the last six...
Sunbury, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sunbury. The Westerville North High School football team will have a game with Big Walnut on October 08, 2022, 06:00:00. The Westerville North High School football team will have a game with Big Walnut on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Quakers clip Comets in OAC home opener 2-1
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team got a small measure of revenge for last year’s conference tournament defeat as the Fightin’ Quakers beat Capital University 2-1 in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Williams Stadium Wednesday evening. The first half got off to...
Wilmington News Journal
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie kept its unblemished SBAAC American Division record intact Thursday with a 2-0 win at New Richmond. The Falcons go to 8-0 in the division and 12-0-2 in all matches. The Lions are 2-6-1 in the American and 4-8-3 overall. Batavia remains the only team in...
High school football scores and highlights for Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
EC junior varsity no trouble at Felicity
FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-4, 25-8 Thursday. Karsyn Jamison had 16 straight serves to finish the first set, coach Bob Malone said. She finished with seven aces. three kills, two digs and a block. Taylor Barton had three passes and two digs....
Broncos post win over Hurricane in girls soccer
WILMINGTON — Western Brown defeated Wilmington Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Alumni Field. Taylor Noszka had the only WHS goal, her 20th of the season. Adriana Benitez had an assist. Wilmington is 3-11 overall, 0-8 in the American Division. Western Brown is 7-4-1 overall and...
Wilmington JV tennis wins finale over BHS 4-1
BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Blanchester 4-1 Thursday in the season finale for WHS on the Blanchester courts. “Every single one of these girls started playing tennis in August,” coach Steve Reed said. “They have grown so much in that time and are really starting to develop as tennis players. It will be incredible to see how they do next year with a full year of experience.”
No injuries after shots fired at Columbus high school football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured after shots were fired at a football game at Marion-Franklin High School Thursday night, dispatchers said. Around 8 p.m., Columbus Division of Police officers responded to a call of three shots fired at the Marion-Franklin neighborhood school, where the football team was playing against Africentric Early College. […]
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan State
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will face their first road test as they travel to East Lansing Saturday in a matchup against Michigan State (2-3). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
Fight during football game leads to shots fired outside of Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were fired Thursday night outside Marion-Franklin High School after a fight broke out during a football game. Officers were called to the high school on Koebel Road in South Columbus around 8:10 p.m. The fight started just before halftime of the game against Columbus Africentric...
Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
Mattern faculty athletic rep at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Dr. Jimmy Mattern, assistant professor of sport management and the area coordinator for sport sciences, is the new faculty athletic representative (FAR) at Wilmington College. Mattern’s main duty as FAR is to serve as a liaison between the athletics department and the faculty while also representing...
Michigan State Beat Writer Matt Wenzel Explains What’s Gone Wrong for Spartans, Outlook After 2-3 Start to Season
4 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 8. Ahead of Ohio State’s first road trip of the season to East Lansing, we welcome back Matt Wenzel, who covers Michigan State for MLive and has been a frequent visitor to Across The Field for Ohio State’s annual games against the Spartans.
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
