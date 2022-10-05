ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding

INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023

Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
indianapublicradio.org

Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?

Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#K12#Racism#Hispanic
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Some Hoosiers Might Not Qualify For Student Debt Relief

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers may no longer qualify for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan after federal officials quietly changed the eligibility qualifications late last week. The U.S. Department of Education indicated Thursday that privately held loans will not be forgiven. That means borrowers who took out...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

The GOP brand is burning down

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them.   Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all.  […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred

Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WISH-TV

Indiana panel recommends repealing HIV penalties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a bipartisan legislative panel on Tuesday said Indiana’s HIV laws are unnecessarily discriminatory and don’t accomplish anything. The general assembly convenes interim study committees every year to look into policy matters between legislative sessions. A panel tasked with reviewing the state’s criminal code voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend lawmakers scrap most of the state’s penalties concerning people who live with HIV.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Haunted house inspections make sure the only frights are planned

INDIANAPOLIS — It is spooky season but it’s also the season of precaution. On Friday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected The Thirteenth Hour haunted house to make sure the only frights are the planned ones. “We’re coming out to see compliance and making sure everything’s safe,...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Lena Pringle makes station debut with ‘All Indiana’

Lena Pringle has officially made her on-air debut on “All Indiana” as she prepares to begin her new role at WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was an anchor/reporter in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. She started her career covering sports and reporting from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy