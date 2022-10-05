Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22
WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS. The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. The teams have split the last six...
wnewsj.com
Lions still unbeaten in American Division volleyball
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie was unable to knock off New Richmond as the Lions remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division volleyball Thursday with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 win. Massie is 4-14 overall and 0-8 in the American. New Richmond leads the loop at 8-0 and goes to 19-1 in...
wnewsj.com
Bulldogs win volleyball match over Falcons
The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 11-25, 17-25, 12-25 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division play. The Falcons are 4-13 overall and 0-7 in the American. The Bulldogs are 10-8, 2-5. Brelee Addington had three digs while Laila Davis had a kill, an ace and five digs. Natalee...
wnewsj.com
Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13
WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse. But then things turned around. The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
EC junior varsity no trouble at Felicity
FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-4, 25-8 Thursday. Karsyn Jamison had 16 straight serves to finish the first set, coach Bob Malone said. She finished with seven aces. three kills, two digs and a block. Taylor Barton had three passes and two digs....
wnewsj.com
Astros whip Felicity as ‘Burg showdown looms
FELICITY — East Clinton kept pace with unbeaten Williamsburg with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 SBAAC National Division win Thursday over Felicity. The Astros are 8-1 in league play with Williamsburg at 10-0. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the EC gym. East Clinton is 16-2 overall.
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball crushes Capital on Senior Night
WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team trailed just twice all evening in 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena. Three seniors — Macee Hamilton, Sydney Geibel and Skylar Carmichael — were honored prior to the match....
High school football scores | Vote for your week 8 Player of the Week
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV bests Blanchester in 2
BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-15, 25-7 Wednesday night. Coach Bob Malone said his squad came out fired up in warmups and it continued throughout the match. East Clinton is 11-3 on the year, 8-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals. Emily Arnold had...
wnewsj.com
EC starts slow, holds off Blanchester in 4 sets
BLANCHESTER — East Clinton shrugged off a slow start and defeated Blanchester 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball at the old BHS gym. East Clinton is 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the National. Blanchester goes to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the division. “Hats off...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie kept its unblemished SBAAC American Division record intact Thursday with a 2-0 win at New Richmond. The Falcons go to 8-0 in the division and 12-0-2 in all matches. The Lions are 2-6-1 in the American and 4-8-3 overall. Batavia remains the only team in...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington JV tennis wins finale over BHS 4-1
BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Blanchester 4-1 Thursday in the season finale for WHS on the Blanchester courts. “Every single one of these girls started playing tennis in August,” coach Steve Reed said. “They have grown so much in that time and are really starting to develop as tennis players. It will be incredible to see how they do next year with a full year of experience.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Capital hands Wilmington College 2-0 loss
BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University scored a goal in the third minute of play and added another in the second half to defeat the Wilmington College women’s soccer team 2-0 in an Ohio Athletic Conference match at Bernlohr Stadium Wednesday evening. Lizzie Elliott opened the scoring early as...
kentuckytoday.com
Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex
CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Finding a tree cross
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 8, 1977:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — It is nearly certain that more than three million American workers paid the minimum wage will get a raise of 35 cents an hour next New Year’s Day.”. Versions of the proposed bill...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Comments / 0