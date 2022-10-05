ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Royce O'Neale shocked that Jazz team was dismantled

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
Recently acquired forward Royce O’Neale was traded to the Brooklyn Nets organization after playing on the Utah Jazz for the past five years, he discussed his thoughts on his former team about the trade.

Basketball insider Michael Soto of HoopsHype got to interview O’Neale and discussed the trade. Soto asked O’Neale if he was shocked to have been shipped, to which he responded, ” I was definitely shocked. I had been there for five years. The team we had for a couple of years fell short. I thought we were going to build on it. Things happened, so keep it moving.”

O’Neale also discussed his thoughts on the team while being traded, ” That was the summer. Nobody cares about it now. We’re all here, and we’re going to make it work. We have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to go. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

