Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled four players out against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
SkySports
Baker Mayfield: Carolina Panthers quarterback says criticism of him is 'completely fair'
The Panthers are currently 1-3 this season, with Mayfield leading statistically the worst-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging just 263.3 yards per game. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after four seasons as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
Raiders Release Statement To Apologize For Misreporting Death Of Former Player
This Thursday morning, the Raiders announced the passing of legendary running back Clarence Davis at 73 years old. Unfortunately, the information has been misreported. The Raiders have released a statement apologizing for the inaccurate report about Davis' passing. Clarence Davis is ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
