Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes 'Katalina's Day'
KENOSHA, Wis. - A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it's a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. "One of the...
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
shepherdexpress.com
Superintendent Chantell Jewell Seeks Rehabilitation at the House of Correction
Does the public know what goes on at the Milwaukee County House of Correction? According to Superintendent Chantell Jewell, “People often have a misperception of what happens here.” In other words, it’s more than incarceration. It’s about rehabilitation. Located in Franklin, the House of Correction is...
milwaukeerecord.com
The civic joys of eating at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Cafe
On a random Friday afternoon in September, the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is gloriously empty. The emptiness of the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is only amplified by its size: absurdly big, modestly wide but stretched to vanishing-point length, multi-leveled. A tile path cuts through the place like a runway. A sign near an imposing Milwaukee County seal puts the capacity at 156, which seems low. A COVID-era addendum notes that seating is “currently limited to 39.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kenosha.com
Tremper Craft and Gift Fair taking place Saturday
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A popular arts and crafts show is making its long-awaited return on Saturday (Oct. 8). Over 60 vendors will...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
Defense attorney weighs in on Brooks’ constitutional rights, disruptive behavior in Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — In court Thursday Darrell Brooks exercised a right most people forgo but after a pattern of disruptive behavior it was clear his right to defend himself had limits. Brooks is facing 61 counts of reckless endangerment and 6 counts of first degree intentional homicide in connection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Racine woman beats addiction to become a weightlifting champion and mom
Four years ago Heather Braun, from Racine, woke up in a hospital. She overdosed on heroin. The doctors drew her blood and found out she was pregnant. That was the moment everything changed.
uwpexponent.com
Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee
People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cancer patient creates doctor coats for treatment team
MILWAUKEE - A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin cancer patient is thanking his care team in an artistic way. Hospital lighting and white lab coats can become mundane, so patient Lawrence Murphy is brightening up the mood with what he calls "therapeutic giveback." "I iron the jacket, and then...
UPMATTERS
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Elmbrook Humane Society asks for public's help after rescuing 65 cats
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence in Brookfield.
ozaukeepress.com
Man sentenced to 6 years for Piggly Wiggly burglary
A 58-year-old Milwaukee man who had three burglary convictions on his record added a fourth to his rap sheet when he pleaded guilty last week to breaking into the Piggly Piggly grocery store in Saukville in April. Donald F. Jackson, who authorities said stole nearly $4,000 worth of cigarettes from...
Comments / 0