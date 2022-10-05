Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
kenosha.com
Tremper Craft and Gift Fair taking place Saturday
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A popular arts and crafts show is making its long-awaited return on Saturday (Oct. 8). Over 60 vendors will...
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
mkewithkids.com
‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals
MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Slice is the New Classic
Did you get my Iggy Azalea reference in the title? If not, don’t worry—this article is about giant slices of pizza and not pop music. Classic Slice at 2797 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (just behind the Landmark Credit Union, which is more visible from the street). It is a small corner pizza spot that serves much more than the classic slice of pizza.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove
Sometimes it takes a life-changing experience to give you the courage to go for your dream. That’s what happened for the owner of The DEN Emporium in Elm Grove. Brian Kramp is with the owner of this new local business that shares her love of all things home & interiors with a little help from some friends.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jack-O’-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo
Walk through, don’t drive through, the zoo this spooky season. Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees stayed in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that’s all about jack-o’-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It’s fittingly called Jack-O’-Lantern Nights.
milwaukeerecord.com
The civic joys of eating at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Cafe
On a random Friday afternoon in September, the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is gloriously empty. The emptiness of the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is only amplified by its size: absurdly big, modestly wide but stretched to vanishing-point length, multi-leveled. A tile path cuts through the place like a runway. A sign near an imposing Milwaukee County seal puts the capacity at 156, which seems low. A COVID-era addendum notes that seating is “currently limited to 39.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Near-lifelong Washington County resident celebrates 100th birthday
MENOMONEE FALLS — She’s outlived the Great Depression, World War II, 18 presidential administrations, a stroke, cancer, two rounds of COVID and on Sept. 30, Ethel Stephan celebrated her 100th birthday. “It’s amazing when I think of everything she lived through,” said daughter Jane Nacker. On...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets holds ribbon cutting for new store
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets held its ribbon cutting for its new storefront in Slinger, on Wednesday. “I think it’s an exciting day, an exciting week and we’re happy to be part of the community,” said Ney’s Owner Doug Ney. “And, we’re happy to offer some great products to people in Slinger and the surrounding area.”
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Mary’s Church rummage is October 21 and 22, 2022
West Bend, WI – St. Mary’s Parish, 406 Jefferson Street, in West Bend, WI is prepping for its annual rummage sale October 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and October 22, 8 a.m. – noon. Dropoff times for donations will be October 15 through October 20...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; FOX6 takes look inside
The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.
