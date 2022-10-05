ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins

As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022

Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Mariners load up on pitching on Wild Card Series roster

TORONTO -- In a marginal but not major surprise, the Mariners opted for 12 pitchers rather than a deeper bench, which manager Scott Servais had indicated in recent days. In any event, the Mariners have set their 26-man contingent for the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, which opens Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
George Kirby
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
KHOU

Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS

TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston. The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Seattle Mariners 2022#The Seattle Mariners#Major League Baseball#The Blue Jays
KOKI FOX 23

MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals

The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’

After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Luis Castillo dazzles, Mariners take Game 1 over Blue Jays, 4-0

Seattle Mariners' prized trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo didn't disappoint in his first playoff start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castillo posted 7.1 scoreless innings, helping lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The shutout win was just the second in Mariners history, joining the 2000 squad that blanked the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy