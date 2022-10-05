Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins
As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card preview: Can Seattle continue its magic season?
The Mariners will play postseason baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You aren't dreaming either. The Seattle Mariners will play playoff baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You're not dreaming either. After 21 consecutive Octobers without postseason baseball, the drought is mercifully over. MLB playoff schedule:...
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners came back down 8-1 Saturday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and win their first playoff series in 21 years. They will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.
MLB
Mariners load up on pitching on Wild Card Series roster
TORONTO -- In a marginal but not major surprise, the Mariners opted for 12 pitchers rather than a deeper bench, which manager Scott Servais had indicated in recent days. In any event, the Mariners have set their 26-man contingent for the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, which opens Friday.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners!. The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over!. The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays...
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
KHOU
Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS
TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston. The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
KOKI FOX 23
MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
Mariners preview: New to the party? Meet the team that ended Seattle’s playoff drought
The Mariners are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2001. They’ll face the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Score, live updates for Blue Jays-Mariners after Guardians sweep
The American League portion of the 2022 Wild Card Series continues Saturday evening. The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to keep their season alive against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners, however, erased a seven-run deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning. Seattle advances to the ALDS with a win on Saturday.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
Luis Castillo dazzles, Mariners take Game 1 over Blue Jays, 4-0
Seattle Mariners' prized trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo didn't disappoint in his first playoff start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castillo posted 7.1 scoreless innings, helping lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The shutout win was just the second in Mariners history, joining the 2000 squad that blanked the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
