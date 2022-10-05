Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Boston pays its cops millions for getting college degrees
(The Center Square) – A statewide police education program that pays police officers for getting a college degree cost Boston $132.2 million over the past five years despite being closed to new employees more than a decade ago. In 2021, the city of Boston spent $28.5 million on additional...
Tufts University event series separates 'white' faculty from 'BIPOC' colleagues
A Massachusetts university is hosting separate events for faculty and staff this fall tailored for either "BIPOC" individuals or "white participants."
wgbh.org
Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination
Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
wgbh.org
Wu blocks new artificial turfs in Boston parks, refrains from calling it a ban
Mayor Michelle Wu last week halted the installation of a new artificial turf field in a city park, but city officials stopped short of calling the move a ban. “The City has a preference for grass playing surfaces wherever possible,” a city spokesman said in a statement to GBH News. “There is no ban on the installation of turf in the City of Boston.”
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgbh.org
Got Sole? Weymouth brothers bring sneaker expo back to Massachusetts
Joey and Jonathan DiModica put on their first sneaker expo when they were 16 and 14, at an old church-turned-events-space in Boston’s South End that has since been torn down. Two weeks before the 2013 event, the Weymouth-raised brothers had not sold a single ticket. Now their company, Got...
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
Tufts Daily
Families face eviction from property near GLX
Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
Comments / 0