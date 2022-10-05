Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands Showcases Their Dominance for 3rd Straight Week
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Woodforest Bank Stadium was host to The Woodlands vs Cleveland Thursday night. The Highlanders look to continue their win streak while the Indians look to chalk up another win. For the third week in a row, The Woodlands came out aggressive and ran the show. They...
cw39.com
Drought returns, but a tropical system could help us out next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry and quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend. That’s great for outdoor activities, but not ideal for our soil, grass, plants, etc. Compared to last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a new large area of yellow over Houston, which is the...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: nice weekend, finally some rain in sight next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry weather pattern continues for several more days. However, we finally see hope for some rain during the second half of next week. For the first time in several days, Houston and Southeast Texas are painted on NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook. I expect deeper Gulf moisture to return next week, and a potential cold front on Thursday could collide with that moisture, bringing increasing rain chances.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lane closures and detours for this weekend’s 10 for Texas race
THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Saturday, the annual Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run through The Woodlands will be held beginning at Northshore Park. These races are produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department. Traffic...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
spacecityweather.com
Houston will be warm and dry for the next week, but after that we may finally see some rainfall
Good morning. Our overall forecast remains more or less on track, with warming conditions ahead of a weak front this weekend, followed by the potential for a stronger front some time later next week. The good news is that while the next seven days or so do look dry, there is a pretty decent chance of some rainfall returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. FAIR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair begins this weekend. Today (Friday) marks the kick-off of activities at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville, continuing through October 16th. The fair gets underway today with the champion drive and the start of the barbecue cook-off. Tomorrow (Saturday) will have the opening of...
I've Lived In Houston My Entire Life & These Are The Brunch Places That Are So Worth It
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Everyone loves a good brunch, there's no denying that. However, we all differ in weekend morning speeds and appetites. Thankfully, for Houston, TX...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Click2Houston.com
Massive backups on Gulf Freeway and Calder North following 2-vehicle crash, TranStar says
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway in League City after a major two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said. Massive backups are happening on the Gulf Freeway and Calder. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. See more information on this from KPRC 2...
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
Katy resident plans to travel after winning a whopping $19 million from Lotto Texas Jackpot
What would you do if you won the lottery? One lucky Katy resident won a whopping $19 million Lotto Texas Jackpot gets to live that dream!
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
