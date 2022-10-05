ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmaton, TX

cw39.com

Drought returns, but a tropical system could help us out next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry and quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend. That’s great for outdoor activities, but not ideal for our soil, grass, plants, etc. Compared to last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a new large area of yellow over Houston, which is the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: nice weekend, finally some rain in sight next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry weather pattern continues for several more days. However, we finally see hope for some rain during the second half of next week. For the first time in several days, Houston and Southeast Texas are painted on NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook. I expect deeper Gulf moisture to return next week, and a potential cold front on Thursday could collide with that moisture, bringing increasing rain chances.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lane closures and detours for this weekend’s 10 for Texas race

THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Saturday, the annual Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run through The Woodlands will be held beginning at Northshore Park. These races are produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department. Traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston will be warm and dry for the next week, but after that we may finally see some rainfall

Good morning. Our overall forecast remains more or less on track, with warming conditions ahead of a weak front this weekend, followed by the potential for a stronger front some time later next week. The good news is that while the next seven days or so do look dry, there is a pretty decent chance of some rainfall returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. FAIR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND

The 95th Annual Austin County Fair begins this weekend. Today (Friday) marks the kick-off of activities at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville, continuing through October 16th. The fair gets underway today with the champion drive and the start of the barbecue cook-off. Tomorrow (Saturday) will have the opening of...
BELLVILLE, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX

