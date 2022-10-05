ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?

-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
California State
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
My Magic GR

A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home

The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!

The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Sushi Restaurant#Japanese#New Downtown Grand Rapids#Pepper Tuna#Spring Rolls#Mayo#Cucumber Additional#Deep Fried Sushi Rolls#Wh
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy