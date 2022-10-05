Read full article on original website
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?
-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Breakfast at Tiffiny’s serves up Southern charm, creative dishes with down-home feel
PORTAGE, MI — Whether desiring a quaint, cozy atmosphere or something a little bit larger and louder, Breakfast at Tiffiny’s has you covered with its two Kalamazoo County eateries. Open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, husband and wife Bill and Tiffiny Manuszak stay busy serving...
A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home
The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
Grand Rapids residents can now enjoy a Pronto Pup without leaving the city
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents won't have to travel far to get a Pronto Pup this winter. The popular corndog stand has opened up a seasonal location inside the Fowling Warehouse at 6797 Cascade Rd SE in Grand Rapids. Pronto Pup Grand Rapids has five different pups...
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
Grilled cheese lovers-- have we got a festival for you!
Grilled Cheese Festival is upon us and we cannot wait for the ooey-gooey goodness! (or should we say gouda-ness?)
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
4 West Michigan Wedding Venues that DON’T Discriminate Against the LGBTQIA+ Community
Guess I will not be using this venue as a future wedding venue... Grand Rapids has a wedding venue that says they will not serve or accommodate any LGBTQIA+ couples. Thankfully, the city is giving The Broadway Avenue a fine because they are violating its human rights ordinance. Since The...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
