mysoutex.com
Cuero rolls past Trojans 83-28
The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23. The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas
Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
Alleged drunk driver loses control, rams truck into Katy home with family of 7, HCSO says
The homeowner says two of his sons were watching TV when the truck slammed through their living room.
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
kjas.com
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are working an 18-wheeler tractor/trailer rollover at U.S. 59, south of SH 185. The northbound land is currently closed. The VCSO issued the alert at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responders are on the scene. Drivers should...
US 59 to close completely on Thursday through Friday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunter Industries, LTD, will completely close US 59, near the SH 185 overpass, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185. The closure will take begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
