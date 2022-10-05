ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Lavaca, TX

Cuero rolls past Trojans 83-28

The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23. The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
CUERO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas

Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
PORT LAVACA, TX
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
