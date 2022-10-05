ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy

KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bay City, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cunningham
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy