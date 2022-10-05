ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stthom.edu

UST Assistant Professor of Nursing Advocates for Patients and Nursing

A nurse is one who cares for the sick or feeble. No one would argue with that definition. But an assistant professor at the Peavy School of Nursing asserts that nurses also can and should be advocates for their patients and profession. Corazon Lauren Delumpa, MSN, RN, FNP-C, recently returned from a nursing advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., where she attended the Oncology Nursing Society Capitol Hill Day. During that visit, she met with elected officials or their staff to educate them about pieces of legislation that would help cancer patients and offset the nursing shortage.
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Isaiah Edwards '21 to Serve as Co-Chair of Homecoming Tailgate Event

An ultimate alumni volunteer, Isaiah Edwards '21 always jumps at the opportunity to serve. Recently he lent his talent and time when he volunteered as Homecoming Chair. In this role, he helps promote Homecoming to alumni and grow the excitement of the event. This assignment is the perfect fit for Edwards because he already serves on the social committee of the Alumni Board. Volunteering with him at this family-friendly event will be a tailgate chair.
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Chance Meeting Leads to Zero Gravity Opportunity for Alumna

Whether it was fate or serendipity, veteran alumna Erika Neuman, B.A. ’01, seized the rare opportunity to experience low-orbit zero gravity on May 22. The 18-year elementary school teacher was one of 25 participants aboard the Horizon 2022, Aurelia Institute’s zero-G parabolic flight. Conference Opportunity Led to Once-in-a-Lifetime...
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Sign Up for the Bike to Beach for Autism Ride on Oct. 15

Exercise for a good cause – autism. Dr. Jim Monaghan, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, invites faculty, staff and students to bike 100 miles with him as part of Team CELTS in the. Bike to the Beach is a community of people who combine biking, purpose and fun...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Souls Day#Soul#Brothers And Sisters#Ust#The Chapel Of St Basil#Csb#Zoom#Catholics#The Alumni Board
forwardtimes.com

Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner

The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
nationalblackguide.com

Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students

The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy