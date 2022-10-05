Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
utmb.edu
Survivor Keeps Faith While UTMB Leads her through Recovery, Reconstruction
From First Detection to Survivorship support, the UTMB Health Breast Health Team is Here for You. This feature first ran as a cover story in the October 2022 issue of the Bay Area-Friendswood edition of Living Magazine. Yotarsha Hill’s life changed on July 1, 2017. It was her 43rd birthday,...
stthom.edu
UST Assistant Professor of Nursing Advocates for Patients and Nursing
A nurse is one who cares for the sick or feeble. No one would argue with that definition. But an assistant professor at the Peavy School of Nursing asserts that nurses also can and should be advocates for their patients and profession. Corazon Lauren Delumpa, MSN, RN, FNP-C, recently returned from a nursing advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., where she attended the Oncology Nursing Society Capitol Hill Day. During that visit, she met with elected officials or their staff to educate them about pieces of legislation that would help cancer patients and offset the nursing shortage.
stthom.edu
Isaiah Edwards '21 to Serve as Co-Chair of Homecoming Tailgate Event
An ultimate alumni volunteer, Isaiah Edwards '21 always jumps at the opportunity to serve. Recently he lent his talent and time when he volunteered as Homecoming Chair. In this role, he helps promote Homecoming to alumni and grow the excitement of the event. This assignment is the perfect fit for Edwards because he already serves on the social committee of the Alumni Board. Volunteering with him at this family-friendly event will be a tailgate chair.
Port Arthur News
Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
stthom.edu
Chance Meeting Leads to Zero Gravity Opportunity for Alumna
Whether it was fate or serendipity, veteran alumna Erika Neuman, B.A. ’01, seized the rare opportunity to experience low-orbit zero gravity on May 22. The 18-year elementary school teacher was one of 25 participants aboard the Horizon 2022, Aurelia Institute’s zero-G parabolic flight. Conference Opportunity Led to Once-in-a-Lifetime...
Click2Houston.com
Parents, students upset after Pearland High School limits capacity for homecoming dance
PEARLAND – Parents are expressing their frustration with Pearland High School for limiting the capacity of this year’s homecoming dance, which they said leaves a large part of the student population feeling excluded. “Why don’t you plan an event where everyone from the school is welcome to come?”...
stthom.edu
Sign Up for the Bike to Beach for Autism Ride on Oct. 15
Exercise for a good cause – autism. Dr. Jim Monaghan, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, invites faculty, staff and students to bike 100 miles with him as part of Team CELTS in the. Bike to the Beach is a community of people who combine biking, purpose and fun...
forwardtimes.com
Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner
The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
Local children's clothing store in Rice Village closes after 24 years
Doodle Baby Gifts and More permanently closed Oct. 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) George joined Community Impact Newspaper in December 2021 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
nationalblackguide.com
Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
fox26houston.com
MAX's Wine Dive owners finds cash, gift card left behind at their restaurant on Washington Ave.
HOUSTON - It's not uncommon for people to accidentally leave things behind when they go out, but a Houston-area restaurant owner says someone left behind something they definitely should not have. Sometime before the end of August 2022, an envelope tucked behind a booth at MAX's Wine Dive on Washington...
