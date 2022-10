FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas and Socios.com unveiled a brand new art installation – created by an iconic Dallas artist – in the players' tunnel at Toyota Stadium on Friday. The mural was made by muralist Tex Moton, who was born and raised in Dallas and has been integral in the city's art scene for decades. He has produced some of the most Instagrammable murals across Dallas-Fort Worth, including the “Welcome to Dallas” mural in Deep Ellum and the Texas Rangers’ “Home Team” mural at Globe Life Field.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO