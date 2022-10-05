Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection to September 2022 Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Sept. 28. The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Talekia Stroud was arrested for shooting another woman in the shoulder on Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue. The incident happened just after […]
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
WSAZ
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Charleston Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect
Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on the city's west side.
wchstv.com
Man accused of stealing copper wire from interstate lights, others indicted by grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of stealing thousands of pounds of copper wire from interstate lights in Kanawha County was among several people indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Clarence Giles, was indicted on counts of destruction of public roadway safety/lighting, fraudulent schemes, grand larceny,...
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
wchstv.com
Kanawha Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock vehicles after video shows incident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a video was posted online that shows a masked person trying to get into a vehicle in the Mink Shoals area. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Thursday...
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Ironton Tribune
Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges
COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
wchstv.com
Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
WIFR
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
Firefighters say fire in abandoned Charleston building allegedly set by squatters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Charleston this afternoon. According to Metro 911, the fire broke out around 1:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Street near Christopher Street. Firefighters say the building was abandoned. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and says […]
WVNT-TV
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. Police say when they arrived, […]
Crews battle Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
Deputies searching for suspect in attempted ATM robbery
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to to steal at ATM at the Chase Bank in Elkview early Monday morning. Deputies on scene say a truck was stolen from a prominent resident of the community for the attempted robbery. K-9 officers are assisting in the search for […]
