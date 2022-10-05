Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
stthom.edu
UST Launches VETSTART Project: Receives $590,106 Grant from US Department of Education
University of St. Thomas-Houston's Veteran Services Program is the recipient of a three-year, $590,106 competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education FIPSE Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success program. The University will establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success, VETSTART, as a single point of contact...
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
stthom.edu
UST Assistant Professor of Nursing Advocates for Patients and Nursing
A nurse is one who cares for the sick or feeble. No one would argue with that definition. But an assistant professor at the Peavy School of Nursing asserts that nurses also can and should be advocates for their patients and profession. Corazon Lauren Delumpa, MSN, RN, FNP-C, recently returned from a nursing advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., where she attended the Oncology Nursing Society Capitol Hill Day. During that visit, she met with elected officials or their staff to educate them about pieces of legislation that would help cancer patients and offset the nursing shortage.
nationalblackguide.com
Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stthom.edu
Chance Meeting Leads to Zero Gravity Opportunity for Alumna
Whether it was fate or serendipity, veteran alumna Erika Neuman, B.A. ’01, seized the rare opportunity to experience low-orbit zero gravity on May 22. The 18-year elementary school teacher was one of 25 participants aboard the Horizon 2022, Aurelia Institute’s zero-G parabolic flight. Conference Opportunity Led to Once-in-a-Lifetime...
Click2Houston.com
Parents, students upset after Pearland High School limits capacity for homecoming dance
PEARLAND – Parents are expressing their frustration with Pearland High School for limiting the capacity of this year’s homecoming dance, which they said leaves a large part of the student population feeling excluded. “Why don’t you plan an event where everyone from the school is welcome to come?”...
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
forwardtimes.com
Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner
The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features work and employer programs to help people with disabilities
ABC13 teamed up with the Texas HireAbility Employer forum at Houston Community College for this week's virtual job fair!
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
Ahead of Nov. 8 midterms, Katy ISD board approves compensation increases contingent on tax rate election approval
Ahead of the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms, the Katy ISD board of trustees approved compensation increases for all staff, contingent on approval of a tax rate election during those midterms. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) When Katy voters go to the polls for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections, they will decide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
papercitymag.com
New Houston Steakhouse Lands a Michelin-Starred Chef — Andiron Promises to be a Different Kind of Meat Temple
As the Sambrooks Management Company readies for the unveiling of Andiron, its splashy new Houston steakhouse off Allen Parkway, they’ve hired a notable new chef and chef de cuisine. Owner Michael Sambrooks, whose restaurant group operates The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente, is tapping chef Louis Maldonado to take the helm as Andiron’s executive chef. Mario Da Silva gets the position of chef de cuisine at the forthcoming Houston restaurant.
Comments / 0