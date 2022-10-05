Columbia Supreme goes beyond basketball to change lives for high-risk youth. In each Columbia Supreme athlete, founder Anthony Johnson sees a bit of himself. Not too long ago, he was in their same shoes. Anthony was raised right here in Columbia, attending Frederick Douglass High School. He has always had a passion for basketball, but Anthony’s family was unable to afford the costs of membership to traveling basketball teams. He didn’t let his circumstances stop him from pursuing that passion though; you could oftentimes find the young man playing, even by himself, on the nearest public basketball court.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO