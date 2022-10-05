Read full article on original website
A Supreme (Re)Start
Columbia Supreme goes beyond basketball to change lives for high-risk youth. In each Columbia Supreme athlete, founder Anthony Johnson sees a bit of himself. Not too long ago, he was in their same shoes. Anthony was raised right here in Columbia, attending Frederick Douglass High School. He has always had a passion for basketball, but Anthony’s family was unable to afford the costs of membership to traveling basketball teams. He didn’t let his circumstances stop him from pursuing that passion though; you could oftentimes find the young man playing, even by himself, on the nearest public basketball court.
Purr-fect Day for Some Kickball
The first-ever ‘Kick It for Cats’ kickball tournament raised funds for Boone County Animal Care. Kick It for Cats is an adult kickball tournament that took place earlier this summer. Diann Stelzer, vice president and head operations coordinator of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) at Boone County Animal Care, applied for...
