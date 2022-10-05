Read full article on original website
Related
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
Carjacking leaves man with broken tooth
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night. In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head-on collision kills Illinois man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
WAND TV
Danville man killed in crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Central Illinois Proud
License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to car crashing into Mt. Zion Subway
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a Subway and catching fire Thursday morning. According to Battalion Chief Chris Schroth, crews were called out to the Subway off of highway 121 around 10:15 a.m. upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle was not actually on fire; instead, dust from the deployed airbag was mistaken for smoke.
Police: Charges filed in argument-turned shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that a teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting on Friday that left a man hurt. Qwonn Walls, 19 of Champaign, is charged with a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested by Champaign Police the day after […]
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing. The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in […]
Comments / 0