Read full article on original website
Related
The Gear Our Editors Loved in September
Hints of autumn have finally arrived in the form of crisper air and changing leaves, and our editors are loving every moment of it after record-breaking heat waves this summer. Here’s the gear that helped us relish the cooler temps even more. Filson Hyder Quilted Jac-Shirt ($250) Outside of...
Why Your Local Running Store Matters
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you run, you’re a runner. It doesn’t matter what pace you run or how long you go, but it does matter where you buy your running shoes....
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
7 Ways to Save Money on Travel This Fall
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. This was the summer that everyone decided to travel again. Sixty percent of Americans had plans for a summer vacation, according to a 2022 summer travel survey by Deloitte. And good for them. After being locked up for over two years due to the pandemic, we all deserved a much-needed getaway.
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify
There's nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave -- not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. In the streets of Cape Coral, dozens of residents are now piling up their belongings in front of their homes: beds, cupboards, refrigerators that have become unusable.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Going viral is every marketing team’s dream. With more than 4.7 billion users active on social media around the world every day, the power of virality—even of a single post—can revive a struggling product or brand almost overnight.
Q&A: The First Woman to Win ‘Alone’ Endured a Wet and Icy Hell
In late July, producers of The History Channel’s hit survival/reality show Alone debuted a spinoff series that promised to be an even greater test of grit and wilderness skill than the original format. Called Alone: Frozen, the series handpicked six previous contestants and then dropped them onto a barren stretch of Labrador, Canada’s remote Atlantic coastline at the onset of winter. There, they would pursue a solitary survival lifestyle using ten survival tools, and anyone to last 50 days would split a $500,000 prize purse. Unlike a normal Alone season, where contestants enjoy weeks of warm temperatures before the first cold snap, Alone: Frozen would force cast members to endure the arctic freeze from day one.
In Defense of Adventurous Mothers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. After the death of the great ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, many of us are—again—contemplating the balance we try to strike as adventure-loving outdoors people who are also parents. Pursuing the activities we love, which are sometimes dangerous, can feel at odds with our dedication to our children.
Public Lands Announces Four New Store Openings
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Public Lands—the spinoff retail brand of Dick’s Sporting Goods that focuses on outdoor recreation equipment—is opening four new stores, bringing its total to seven locations. The brand was founded just a year ago, in September 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US hurricane rebuilding rules must adapt to 'era of climate change': expert
After an extreme weather event, such as Hurricane Ian which devastated parts of Florida last month, most Americans choose to rebuild rather than move to less hazardous areas. Or adopt a gradual disinvestment strategy in extremely risky areas (managed retreat).
What Elite Athletes Are Eating in Winter
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With a change in season comes a change in eating. In the winter, most of us crave heartier, warmer meals, like soups and stews, oatmeal, or roasted potatoes. “If you live somewhere cold, you naturally want to eat a little heavier in the winter,” says Jessica LaRoche, a sports nutritionist who works with elite athletes at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “But if you’re doing winter sports, you still want to fuel your body well for that.”
In a World of FKTs, I Prefer to Go Slow. Really Slow.
“I really did spend 16-plus hours covering fewer than three miles”. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’m not a fan of bragging, especially about so-called accomplishments in the outdoors. Smashing records, claiming titles, putting...
Why Did a Hunting Nonprofit Put a Bounty on Mountain Bikers?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In April, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a hunting education and advocacy organization, circulated a press release offering a $500 reward “for reports or information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal trail construction on public lands.” In other words, the national nonprofit placed what amounted to a bounty on mountain bikers building illegal trails.
The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We get it—summer gets all the festival glory. But the celebrations don’t quit just because the temperature drops. Toss on a few extra layers, then head out to stuff your face with tacos and tequila, shred on Sedona’s famed slickrock trails, or relive the ’90s with Eddie Vedder and friends on the California coast. All that matters is that you’re having a good time.
YOGA・
Out Alive Podcast: I Was Attacked by an Alligator
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Out Alive is a podcast about real people who survived the unsurvivable. Check out more seasons and episodes here. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, there are about ten...
Kristin Harila’s Speed Record on the 8000ers Has Hit a Snag: China
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Norwegian climber Kristin Harila is resting in Kathmandu after ascending her a 12th peak above 8,000 meters this year. Now, Harila has just two mountains remaining to complete her goal of ascending all 14 of the the world’s 8000ers.
The Rivian R1T Is the Best Truck I’ve Ever Driven
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Joe, an older guy with an aging electric Hyundai Kona, is approximately the 40th person to ask me about the pick-up truck I’ve just plugged into a charging station in Bakersfield, California. We’re 8,000 feet below the Sierra’s rugged southern spine, where we put the new truck through its paces, and I’m getting used to the attention. Joggers on suburban streets, SUV drivers at stoplights, transients down by the Kern river—everybody wants to talk about this truck.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0