fox4beaumont.com
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports
TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
Traffic Alerts for October 8th - 13th
BEAUMONT — Texas Department of Transportation has released some traffic alerts to keep you up to date on road conditions. Saturday 8am to noon - outside lane of i10 westbound from Washington to US69 for repairs. Saturday 9am to 4pm - outside lane of US69/Cardinal Drive northbound from MLK...
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
Beaumont police chief reassures public that shooting at Rogers Park was isolated incident
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont police chief is reassuring the public that a shooting at Rogers Park was an 'isolated incident" and should not cause people to avoid the park and the upcoming Oktoberfest on Saturday. On Wednesday night, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has the...
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issues burn ban for unincorporated areas
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has declared a local state of disaster due to "the current climate conditions that exist which are forecasted to deteriorate." As such, all outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees, or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Hardin County.
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him
SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
UPDATED: Live report on BPD investigating Rogers Park shooting with three victims
BEAUMONT — Update: Beaumont police have released additional information regarding the shooting. BPD was notified that 3 separate gunshot victims had arrived at various medical facilities in the city. All 3 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the official release. Read the original reporting at below the following...
Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation
BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
