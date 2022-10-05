ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

fox4beaumont.com

The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports

TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Traffic Alerts for October 8th - 13th

BEAUMONT — Texas Department of Transportation has released some traffic alerts to keep you up to date on road conditions. Saturday 8am to noon - outside lane of i10 westbound from Washington to US69 for repairs. Saturday 9am to 4pm - outside lane of US69/Cardinal Drive northbound from MLK...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported

BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him

SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATED: Live report on BPD investigating Rogers Park shooting with three victims

BEAUMONT — Update: Beaumont police have released additional information regarding the shooting. BPD was notified that 3 separate gunshot victims had arrived at various medical facilities in the city. All 3 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the official release. Read the original reporting at below the following...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation

BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival

ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
ORANGE, TX

