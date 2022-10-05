Read full article on original website
BBC
Why Russia but not China faces human rights action
This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
BBC
Crimea bridge partly reopens after huge explosion - Russia
Light traffic has resumed on Russia's only bridge to Crimea, hours after a huge blast brought down sections of the roadway. The blast on Europe's longest bridge - a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 - killed three people, investigators say. The victims were in...
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe and the U.S. praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow’s relationship with its Western neighbors to a new low. Even before that, ties had been fraught over President Vladimir Putin’s backing for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, his support for authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Syrian leader Bashar Assad, and his repression of political opponents, such as dissident Alexei Navalny at home. “I hope the Russian authorities read the justification for the peace prize and take it to heart,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said after the Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, which is focusing on documenting war crimes. “It sends a signal that keeping civil society down is protecting one’s own power. It is seen from the outside and it is criticized,” he said.
Solomon Islands leader visits Australia after ties sour over Chinese security pact
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported. Sogavare met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in a brief visit to...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion that crippled the heavily guarded bridge. Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, is in charge of the effort. By Saturday evening, Russia said the rail link across the bridge was operational again but road traffic would remain constricted.
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
Russia declares popular rapper and writer ‘foreign agents’
The Russian justice ministry has declared one of the country’s most popular rappers to be a “foreign agent”, a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign agents...
Why America Just Set Free the ‘Pablo Escobar of Afghanistan’
When the U.S. announced the release of American hostage Mark Frerichs—a navy veteran who has been held by the Taliban since 2020—it failed to mention the crucial point that he was released in exchange for a convicted Afghan drug trafficker and prominent Taliban ally, Bashir Noorzai.“After more than two years in captivity… Frerichs is safe and on his way home from Afghanistan… Mark’s return to his loved ones is the result of intense engagement with the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.Halfway across the world in Afghanistan, the Taliban were also congratulating themselves for securing the release...
Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum
RABAT, Morocco--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- In his address during the plenary session titled ‘Technologies and telecommunications: a lever of growth and inclusion for Africa’, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers, highlighted the three success factors behind UX Centers strong growth trajectory, notably, infrastructure, talent and opportunities. He also praised His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, which allowed this valuable conjunction of elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005785/en/ Abid Badil at Ambition Africa (Photo: AETOSWire)
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.
BBC
Blast causes only Crimea-Russia road bridge to collapse
WATCH: Putin is afraid of his own people - Zelensky. In an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian officials were beginning to “prepare their society” for the use of nuclear weapons. However, he says Russia is “not ready" to use nuclear weapons.
BBC
Two Russians sail to Alaska seeking asylum in US
Two Russian nationals have been detained by US officials after arriving in a small boat on St Lawrence Island in Alaska. According to the two US senators who represent the state, the men landed at a beach in the village of Gambell and requested asylum in the country. A Department...
Business Insider
Terminal Africa: The journey to transforming logistics solutions for African businesses
Globally, logistics serve an essential function of enabling trade and commerce through broad offerings that solve challenges affecting the flow and reverse flow of goods, whether from Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customers (B2C), or Customer to Customer (C2C). In Africa, logistical solutions are essential to the survival of...
BBC
Ukraine war: World must act now to stop Russia nuclear threat - Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun to "prepare their society" for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added he does not believe Russia is ready to use them. In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says lack of contact from Liz Truss 'absurd'
Scotland's first minister has said she has still not had a phone call with Liz Truss more than a month after she became prime minister. Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC it was "absurd" and "unprecedented" that she had yet to hear from the new PM. Ms Sturgeon had talks with...
BBC
Crimea bridge: Video shows moment of huge explosion
The road section of the only crossing from occupied Crimea has collapsed after an explosion. Widely shared images show a train on the Kerch rail bridge ablaze, with the adjacent road bridge appearing to have sustained damage. Russian investigators have reported three deaths. The bridge, built on the orders of...
