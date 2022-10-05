Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Highway 125 residents in Monroe County urged to update their 911 addresses
BECKER, Miss. (WTVA) - A project in Monroe County has been completed and residents living alongside Highway 125 are affected by it. Three years ago, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted to change portions of Highway 25 to Highway 125 and told residents to update their addresses. Monroe County...
wtva.com
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
Commercial Dispatch
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Aberdeen food pantry is in danger of running out of food
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is now asking the public for donations. The food pantry is struggling to fill shelves because its source, the Mid-South Food Bank, is struggling to get food as well.. The past three months the pantry has had to shop...
Neshoba Democrat
Man blames overgrown weeds for wreck
A concerned citizen told county supervisors that overgrown weeds and brush at intersections throughout the county pose a threat to motorists after his wife was involved in a wreck last week near Dixon. The citizen, Brad Goss, said his wife, Amelia, was involved in a wreck at the intersection of...
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
Day care under investigation after video shows employees using masks to frighten children
HAMILTON, Miss. — Several employees were fired and a Mississippi day care is under investigation after videos circulating on social media appeared to show workers frightening young children with Halloween masks. The videos, which were posted to multiple social media accounts, appears to show adults working at the Lil’...
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
wcbi.com
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
wcbi.com
Hamilton daycare under investigation after video goes viral
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s all anyone is talking about today. A viral video from a Hamilton daycare has devastated parents and horrified the community. A cell phone video posted on multiple social media accounts shows adult daycare workers scaring toddlers. The adult is wearing a mask from...
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
Commercial Dispatch
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today
6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there. 9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing. 3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested...
Comments / 0