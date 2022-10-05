Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
As Alex Jones rages against CT trial, mom describes how one son lived — and one died — at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY — As Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones stood outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to complain that he was being treated unfairly by the press and the judge, Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a jury of six how her older son Nate survived.
NBC Connecticut
Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement
Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
Second Somers student charged in racist video
SOMERS — A second Somers High School student has been charged in the distribution of a racist video that circulated on social media. State police charged the student with second-degree breach of peace. Last week, another Somers High student was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening...
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former attorney charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ death back in jail on $1.5M bond
A man charged in connection with the death of a missing New Canaan mother is back in jail after being released on bond in 2021.
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
milfordmirror.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan responds against voting ad directed at Black men
Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Tablert Swan is speaking up against an ad directed at black men and which is intended to encourage voting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut
Police say the father swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Comments / 0