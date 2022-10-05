ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement

Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Second Somers student charged in racist video

SOMERS — A second Somers High School student has been charged in the distribution of a racist video that circulated on social media. State police charged the student with second-degree breach of peace. Last week, another Somers High student was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening...
SOMERS, CT
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT

