Phoenix, AZ

'Dinosaurs In The Desert' Is Back In Arizona And Better Than Ever!

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dinosaurs in the Desert is back in Arizona! ABC 15 reported that this year's dinosaur experience will have new creatures to see and learn about, like the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.

The animatronic dinosaurs have returned to the Phoenix Zoo, and the experience is now open to the public. There are photo ops as well as a fossil digging area that allows young archaeologists to explore.

Linda Hardwick from the Phoenix Zoo told ABC 15, "It's the comeback tour and we're excited because this year they brought friends. We have nearly two dozen creatures along our Desert Life's trail including six ancient beasts."

President and CEO Bert Castro said:

"We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert. It's been five years since we've hosted this traveling exhibit, and we know how rough the past few years have been, so we wanted to unveil an attraction that allows guests to experience a bit of adventure, playfulness, and reverie."

You can learn more about 'Dinosaurs in the Desert' and purchase your tickets on the Phoenix Zoo's website .

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

