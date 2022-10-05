The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has dropped — in English and Hindi. At the Nintendo Direct event held early Friday (in India), Universal Pictures unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming animated movie, based on the video game icon. Despicable Me maker Illumination Entertainment helms the film, under the duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s direction. Matthew Fogel, best known for Minions: The Rise of Gru and the second Lego movie, serves as the writer. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases April 2023 in cinemas. Nintendo previously dropped a poster as part of the promotional campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO