5 Best Gaming TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X, and More in 2022
Are you a gamer who wants your gaming experience to be a truly enjoyable one? Aside from the console that you are using or the game that you are playing, one consideration to have a great game is the television unit. To enjoy a good game, make sure that your...
Sleuth Discovers Satoshi’s Long-Lost Bitcoin Version 0.1 Codebase, Raw Code Contains Bitcoin Inventor’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Notations – Bitcoin News
On October 7, 2022, a bitcoin supporter named Jim Blasko explained that he discovered the oldest upload of Bitcoin’s version 0.1 codebase. The original code was thought to have been lost for more than a decade and with a “little browser hacking” Blasko was able to find the lost version 0.1 raw data and files stored on sourceforge.net.
Wild Hearts Gameplay Trailer Throws You Into Battle Against Giant Boar
Wild Hearts just got an extended gameplay trailer. Following its reveal last month, EA Originals and Koei Tecmo have dropped some new footage for its upcoming Monster Hunter-esque fantasy title, highlighting some of the mechanisms, enormous beasts, and hack-and-slash combat present in the game. Omega Force, the Japanese studio responsible for the Dynasty Warriors series, leads the development of this epic-scale adventure. Wild Hearts launches February 2023, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. No word on a last-gen release.
Quest v46 Update Brings ‘Lord of the Rings’ Home Area, Recent Apps Tab & More – Road to VR
Meta is getting ready to roll out Quest’s v46 update ahead of its Connect 2022 developer conference next week, bringing to the platform a modest set of new features alongside a new Home environment inspired by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s only been a...
Meta Says Avatars Will be Able to Travel From Horizon Worlds to Crayta
Meta says it plans to connect Horizon Worlds and Crayta in ‘meaningful ways’ which will bring the first inkling of cross-platform interoperability to the company’s metaverse plans. Meta may be all in on the metaverse, but to date hasn’t done much to actually build one. Sure, the...
The Super Mario Bros. Trailer: Jack Black Sells a Bombastic Bowser Performance
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has dropped — in English and Hindi. At the Nintendo Direct event held early Friday (in India), Universal Pictures unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming animated movie, based on the video game icon. Despicable Me maker Illumination Entertainment helms the film, under the duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s direction. Matthew Fogel, best known for Minions: The Rise of Gru and the second Lego movie, serves as the writer. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases April 2023 in cinemas. Nintendo previously dropped a poster as part of the promotional campaign.
