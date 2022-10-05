There's no denying the fact that chicken is one of the most popular proteins that people regularly enjoy, especially at dinner time. When most people think of chicken recipes, chicken breasts come to mind due to their leanness and overall versatility. But why stop at just one type of chicken? There are plenty of other wonderful parts of the chicken that you can enjoy, including chicken legs. The chicken leg yields far more tender meat than a breast, not to mention they're much less dry. Add a special coating of spices to the outside of the chicken, and this is one of the best-baked chicken legs recipes out there.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO