The best Android phones in 2022
In the market for a non-Apple phone? Here are the best Android phones in the UK right now.
Samsung Galaxy tablets are up to $350 off at Best Buy—shop early Black Friday deals now
Tech fans can rejoice with Samsung tablets on sale at Best Buy with Black Friday-level prices. Shop the best Samsung deals for a limited time only.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung,...
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
Ars Technica
Google shows off the Pixel Tablet dock—it doubles as a smart display
Today's Google show saw the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but Google really seems to wish its Pixel Tablet was also ready to go. The company spent a while talking about its upcoming tablet, which won't ship until 2023. The big news is the unveiling of the dock that this thing will sit on, turning it into a sort of Google Smart Display.
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
digitalspy.com
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 review: the best phone for gadget lovers?
With five cameras, two screens, one foldy hinge and some of the best multitasking in a pocketable device, the Galaxy Fold 4 is no ordinary smartphone. The design (and price) means it’s not for everyone, but it’s the holy grail for gadget lovers and marks Samsung’s best attempt yet at making a foldable handset for the masses.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera hardware details revealed
Apple released the iPhone 14 series last month. Like with the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max share exactly the same camera hardware, which has now been revealed in full. First off, the iPhone 14 Pro phones feature a new 48 MP camera that's...
9to5Google
Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-order discounts, Pixel 6 Pro from $400, more
All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by pre-order discounts on Google Pixel 7 series smartphones with up to $200 in bundled Amazon gift cards. Then, for those who aren’t impressed with Google’s latest, Pixel 6 Pro starts at $400 and is then also joined by all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $851. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ZDNet
The best laptop deals on Amazon right now: Acer Chromebook Spin is just $199
You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play. See the...
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus delivers an immersive 6.7-inch display and extra-long battery life in a refreshingly lightweight design. But we’d like to see a telephoto zoom, 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Chipset details revealed following Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launches
While Google decided against revealing technical data for the Tensor G2, XDA Developers is on hand to reveal specifics about the new chipset. Like the A16 Bionic, it seems that the Tensor G2 will only offer moderate improvements over last year's Google Tensor. Yesterday, Google presented the Tensor G2, a...
Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
Ars Technica
IoT harmony? What Matter and Thread really mean for your smart home
The specification for Matter 1.0 was released on Tuesday—all 899 pages of it. More importantly, smart home manufacturers and software makers can now apply for this cross-compatibility standard, have their products certified for it, and release them. What does that mean for you, the person who actually buys and deals with this stuff?
pocketnow.com
Get a new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro starting at $1,050
We have great news for anyone looking to get a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you get some exciting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro. This amazing laptop comes in several configurations and different price tags to choose the best option for your needs and budget.
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $100, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Prime Early...
Digital Trends
Google’s special speaker dock turns the Pixel Tablet into a massive Nest Hub
Google has provided more details about the Google Pixel Tablet device coming next year. While the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch were the focus of the October 6 Made By Google ’22 event, toward the end of the presentation a few minutes were dedicated to the largest Pixel mobile device yet. Details on the device itself continue to be thin on the ground, but what really stood out is a clever speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet, which transforms the big-screen device into a giant Nest Hub.
Gizmodo
Everything Google Announced at Its Made by Google Pixel Event
Google has officially revealed its new Pixel lineup for the year. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two new Android smartphones with updated cameras and a ton of Google smarts. Google also finally announced official details for the long-awaited, overly-leaked Pixel Watch. All three devices will be on sale Oct. 13, with pre-orders open now.
The $599 Google Pixel 7 and $899 Pixel 7 Pro look like the new Android phones to beat
The $599 Google Pixel 7 and $899 Pixel 7 Pro build on two of the best Android phones with improved cameras, refined designs and a wealth of useful software features.
