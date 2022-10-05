ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
NFL
Ars Technica

Google shows off the Pixel Tablet dock—it doubles as a smart display

Today's Google show saw the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but Google really seems to wish its Pixel Tablet was also ready to go. The company spent a while talking about its upcoming tablet, which won't ship until 2023. The big news is the unveiling of the dock that this thing will sit on, turning it into a sort of Google Smart Display.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 review: the best phone for gadget lovers?

With five cameras, two screens, one foldy hinge and some of the best multitasking in a pocketable device, the Galaxy Fold 4 is no ordinary smartphone. The design (and price) means it’s not for everyone, but it’s the holy grail for gadget lovers and marks Samsung’s best attempt yet at making a foldable handset for the masses.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-order discounts, Pixel 6 Pro from $400, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by pre-order discounts on Google Pixel 7 series smartphones with up to $200 in bundled Amazon gift cards. Then, for those who aren’t impressed with Google’s latest, Pixel 6 Pro starts at $400 and is then also joined by all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $851. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review

The iPhone 14 Plus delivers an immersive 6.7-inch display and extra-long battery life in a refreshingly lightweight design. But we’d like to see a telephoto zoom, 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99.  The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

IoT harmony? What Matter and Thread really mean for your smart home

The specification for Matter 1.0 was released on Tuesday—all 899 pages of it. More importantly, smart home manufacturers and software makers can now apply for this cross-compatibility standard, have their products certified for it, and release them. What does that mean for you, the person who actually buys and deals with this stuff?
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get a new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro starting at $1,050

We have great news for anyone looking to get a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you get some exciting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro. This amazing laptop comes in several configurations and different price tags to choose the best option for your needs and budget.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google’s special speaker dock turns the Pixel Tablet into a massive Nest Hub

Google has provided more details about the Google Pixel Tablet device coming next year. While the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch were the focus of the October 6 Made By Google ’22 event, toward the end of the presentation a few minutes were dedicated to the largest Pixel mobile device yet. Details on the device itself continue to be thin on the ground, but what really stood out is a clever speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet, which transforms the big-screen device into a giant Nest Hub.
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

Everything Google Announced at Its Made by Google Pixel Event

Google has officially revealed its new Pixel lineup for the year. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two new Android smartphones with updated cameras and a ton of Google smarts. Google also finally announced official details for the long-awaited, overly-leaked Pixel Watch. All three devices will be on sale Oct. 13, with pre-orders open now.
