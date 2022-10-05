ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Houston Symphony Brings The Soul This Weekend

The Houston Symphony will present She’s Got Soul, a tribute to hits by artists including Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Adele and more fan favorites. For this world premiere, powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins will take the Jones Hall stage this weekend alongside the full orchestra for a performance audiences won’t forget.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken

We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Varner
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
nationalblackguide.com

Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students

The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Black Culture#Music Industry#Racism#The Black Heritage Fest#Third Ward#African American#The Forward Times#Houston Arts Alliance#Urban League Guild#Tilman Fertitta School
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
stthom.edu

Isaiah Edwards '21 to Serve as Co-Chair of Homecoming Tailgate Event

An ultimate alumni volunteer, Isaiah Edwards '21 always jumps at the opportunity to serve. Recently he lent his talent and time when he volunteered as Homecoming Chair. In this role, he helps promote Homecoming to alumni and grow the excitement of the event. This assignment is the perfect fit for Edwards because he already serves on the social committee of the Alumni Board. Volunteering with him at this family-friendly event will be a tailgate chair.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy