FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Press
Houston Symphony Brings The Soul This Weekend
The Houston Symphony will present She’s Got Soul, a tribute to hits by artists including Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Adele and more fan favorites. For this world premiere, powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins will take the Jones Hall stage this weekend alongside the full orchestra for a performance audiences won’t forget.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken
We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
Houston's Asiatown made its great westward migration in the '90s
Amidst development, a once-thriving Asian immigrant enclave packed up and headed to Bellaire Boulevard.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
nationalblackguide.com
Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
cw39.com
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
stthom.edu
Isaiah Edwards '21 to Serve as Co-Chair of Homecoming Tailgate Event
An ultimate alumni volunteer, Isaiah Edwards '21 always jumps at the opportunity to serve. Recently he lent his talent and time when he volunteered as Homecoming Chair. In this role, he helps promote Homecoming to alumni and grow the excitement of the event. This assignment is the perfect fit for Edwards because he already serves on the social committee of the Alumni Board. Volunteering with him at this family-friendly event will be a tailgate chair.
cw39.com
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
